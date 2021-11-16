Cornell University startup, Ignite extension to benefit technology





The alumni’s generosity, along with the massive injection of funding from the Provost office, has accelerated Cornells’ ability to turn promising academic research into viable startups and products.

Lab to Market, a program managed by Ignite Cornell Research: Center for Technology Licensing (CTL), is promising developed by Cornell, with commercial potential but premature development for commercial licensing and venture investment. Gap funding for innovation.

Funds available for the program will more than seven times increase in fiscal 2022 from last year’s $ 400,000, thanks to a significant increase in financial support from the Provoss office and a $ 1 million gift from Peggy J. König 78. And it will be 3 million dollars. Chairman of LLC, Abry Partners, a private equity investment firm based in Boston.

Innovation and a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem are crucial to the university, says Provost Michael I. Kotrikov. Ignite has played a key role in the development of early technology, and the expansion of available seed funding is our commitment to helping Cornell University faculty, staff, and students successfully advance their ideas. is showing.

According to Kotrikov, providing researchers with the resources they need to move their ideas from the bench to useful products is beneficial to everyone and reflects Cornells’ knowledge in the spirit of public purpose. It is said that there is. And I am deeply grateful to Peggy König for his generosity.

König, vice chairman of the Cornell University Council, chairman of the Research Innovation Commission, and member of the Cornell Technical Council, said this is an important area of ​​growth and opportunity for the university. ..

With the innovation of launching the Cornell Tech campus, she said that with it, there will be an opportunity to really continue to innovate, innovate thrive, and we support translational research.this [Ignite] This is a tremendous opportunity for growth.

New funding offers the potential to literally translate early discoveries into products and services, thereby realizing the core beliefs of the university’s mission to maximize its impact, research and innovation. Emmanuel Jeanneris, vice president of the company, said. Thanks to Provost and Peggy König for making the resources available to fill this significant funding gap.

The major funding will extend the two existing programs and create two new ones.

Designed to support proof-of-concept inventions, the Ignite Innovation Acceleration program is designed to reach the next turning point in commercialization and attract the attention of industry partners, entrepreneurs and investors. .. The enhanced program will support 12-16 projects annually with faculty, research staff and graduate students from Cornell Ithaca, Geneva and Cornell Tech campuses on a competitive basis.

Funded projects receive up to $ 50,000 per funding cycle. Some projects that reach certain milestones will be eligible for an additional $ 50,000 under the new prime option. Previously, the project could receive up to $ 50,000.

The Ignite Startup Projects program is designed to help early-stage start-ups validate their technology and business and support their next round of investment and financing opportunities. Project funding of up to $ 50,000, or up to $ 100,000 with prime options, is available through SAFE. [simple agreement for future equity] A note to the company.

According to Giannelis, the program will be a huge resource for Cornells’ growing pipeline of new ventures.

A new feature under Ignite is the Postdoc for Ventures program, which is scheduled to launch in January. The funds will be used to hire entrepreneurial postdocs from inside and outside Cornell with the clear goal of launching a new technology venture based on Cornell’s invention. Participants will begin work in one of Cornell University’s labs, supervised by Cornell University faculty, and will be guided by directors of Ithaca-based business incubators Praxis and McGovern, and Cornell Tech’s Runway Startup Postdocs program. increase.

After the initial working period in the Cornell University lab, follow-up funding is subject to launching the company and migrating to Praxis, McGovern, or Runway Startup Postdocs. Each year, the cohort contains 5 or 6 postdocs. Each cohort remains in the program for a total of 18 months on average.

In addition to the three major programs, other opportunities under Ignite include a new summer internship program. This connects Cornell University students with Cornell University-related startups that have not yet raised Series A (early stage) funding.

Dr. Alice Lee, Executive Director of CTL, 98, said this expanded financing series is more than just an opportunity to increase the Cornells portfolio of licensed companies and technologies.

She said it was far beyond the license. This is Cornell University’s main effort to build an innovation pipeline for commercial and social impact and help foster the entrepreneurial spirit of scientists and engineers. As a result, technology can be successfully commercialized and startups can be successfully launched and grown. This will further enhance collaboration between the entrepreneurial ecosystem and the industry.

Cornell University researchers interested in participating in the Ignite program can learn more on the Ignite website.

