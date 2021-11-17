Former White House, Senate staff leads cloud-based technology group





The next director of the Alliance for Digital Innovation will advocate for smart cyber and supply chain security policies and plan to continue advocating for the organization’s consistently funded Technology Modernization Fund.

ADI today announced Ross Nodurft as its new Executive Director. He will replace Matthew Cornelius, who left ADI in June to join Senator Gary Peters (Democratic Party) as a senior professional staff member.

During the pandemic, Noderft said the alliance will play an important role in future public policy development, as many members of the cloud-based technology sector have made significant contributions to government missions.

In an interview, Nodurft saw a move towards a more digital public sector experience. And I think we’ve made positive progress in the last few years, but I don’t look back. It doesn’t mean that people who need to work in a pandemic or at home, or who need to interact with government from a virtual environment, will retreat.

ADI describes its position as an association of commercial enterprises that support the formation of government innovation.

The organization is chaired by John Wood, CEO of Telos, an IT and cyber security contractor. The board of directors includes representatives of companies such as Amazon Web Services, Google, Salesforce, VMWare, Splunk, Zscaler, and Palantir.

Nodurft joined ADI about three years later as Senior Director of Venable’s Cybersecurity Services. From 2015 to 2017, he was the head of the cyber team at the White House’s Office of Management and Budget. He also served in the Senate from 2013 to 2014, including senior policy advisers up to Sen at the time. Mary Landrew (D-La.) Chaired the Homeland Security Budget Subcommittee.

ADI has been a big boost to the Technology Modernization Fund, which received $ 1 billion through the American Rescue Plan earlier this year. The fund could also get an additional $ 250 million from the Build Back Better project currently under discussion in Congress.

With financial support, the agency has submitted over 100 proposals. In September, the TMF Board announced six awards worth approximately $ 331 million to four institutions and a seventh classified award without funding disclosure.

According to Nodurft, I think we really need to make sure that TMF is well funded and well staffed to do so. But it also means that people are stationed to understand the role that modern cloud-based technology plays in actually driving some missions in a meaningful way.

Nodurft also said the alliance advocates smart cybersecurity policies, practices and programs that break away from the security enhancements that occurred 10 to 15 years ago.

The Biden administration has focused on the security of the information and communications technology supply chain since the Trump administration. The Department of Commerce is currently producing a report on the ICT supply chain, due out in February.

Nodruft said ADI supports supply chain security, but wants to ensure that security policies do not prevent governments from adopting commercial technology.

ADI intends to ensure that from a supply chain security perspective, we are doing what we really need, and at the same time, doing what we need to accelerate their acquisition. I think. Technology, he said. I think you can chew gum at the same time you walk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://federalnewsnetwork.com/it-modernization/2021/11/former-white-house-senate-staffer-to-lead-cloud-based-tech-group/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos