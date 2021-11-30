Trilogy patch fixes over 100 bugs





Image: Rockstar Games

Today, Rockstar Games has released a new patch for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-Definitive Edition. This fixes a whopping 117 bugs in the game.

Some fixes worth mentioning are sometimes multiple tweaks to the game-unpleasant rain effects (15 bug fixes to be exact), misspelled signs, and donuts and nuts in the tough nuts donut shop. Fixed an issue with the shape of props. The full patch notes for the version 1.03 update are hellishly long, addressing fixes across all three games in the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC trilogy. Next time, Nintendo Switch players, please do your best.

Since its launch on November 11, the remastered GTA Trilogy has been in turmoil. PC players were locked out of playing the game for days, and Rockstar had to remove files that were unintentionally contained in the trilogy. Files unearthed by data miners include cut songs, developer notes, and the infamous Hot Coffee sex mini-games.

Read more: Rockstar apologizes for bust GTA Trilogy and offers owners a free game

G / O media may receive fees

The version 1.03 patch is the second patch in the remastered trilogy, the first patch is the version 1.02 patch released on November 20th, which fixes 64 bugs. Rockstar has released an apology following the first patch in an attempt to make up for it on a frustrated player base, giving players who purchased the trilogy from the Rockstar Games Store a classic version of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Was provided as a bundle. According to the publisher, this offer is free and will continue until June 2022. Previously, on the day GTA Trilogy was officially announced, publishers delisted these games from stores without warning.

It’s commendable that Rockstar was able to deploy these patches very quickly, but it’s hard to wonder how the trilogy was released in such a disappointing situation. But GTA Trilogy wasn’t the only game to have a buggy release this year.

I don’t endorse Henry Ford, but businessmen once said that quality means doing it right when no one is looking at it. So-called AAA games can fall below this quality standard for years, even without a pandemic excuse. It might have been more accurate to call this release Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-Finite Edition. Perhaps one day, if we continue to make such corrections, it will be really decisive.

