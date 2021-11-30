Pokemon GO December 2021 Events: Raids, Christmas Events, etc.





Pokemon GO concludes the year with various events in December.

Niantic

December is just around the corner. Pokemon GO concludes the year with a variety of events and activities. In the coming weeks, players are looking forward to the game’s annual Christmas events and the new Season of Heritage, including new legendary raids and spotlight hours. This is all the biggest event that happened in Pokemon Go in December 2021.

December Research Breakthrough: Deino

In addition to new batches of field research tasks and rewards, a new research breakthrough encounter will be available in Pokemon Go next month. Every time a player completes a research breakthrough in December, they have a chance to catch a dark / dragon-type Pokemon Deino.

Get the CNET Now Newsletter

Liven up your little story with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Weekday delivery.

To achieve a research breakthrough, you must first get 7 stamps in the game. You will receive one stamp for the first field research task that you complete each day. This means that you need to complete the task for at least 7 days to achieve the research breakthrough. Fortunately, progress is not reset during the month. Stamps earned last month will be carried over until you reach a research breakthrough.

December raid schedule

Legendary Pokemon Reshiram, Zekrom and Kyurem will return to the raid in December. The first two will appear in the five-star raid from December 1st to December 16th, and the Kyurem will appear from December 16th to the end of the month. All three were previously available in Pokemon Go, but this marks the first chance to catch the shiny version.

Pokemon GO’s Mega Raid Rotation will also be updated next month. Mega Steelix will debut from December 1st to December 23rd, after which it will be replaced by Mega Abomasnow. The full attack schedule for December can be found below.

Legendary assault

December 1st to December 16th

December 16th-December 31st

Mega Raid

December 1st to December 23rd

December 23-January 7

December Pokemon Spotlight Time

Every Tuesday night, Pokemon Go hosts a spotlight hour event from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During that time, certain Pokemon will spawn much more often in the wild, and you will be able to take advantage of special in-game bonuses such as increased XP and candies to catch Pokemon. The full schedule for the Spotlight Hour in December is as follows:

December 7th

Spotlight Pokemon: Electabuzz Spotlight Bonus: 2x Transfer Candy

December 14th

Spotlight Pokemon: Magmar Spotlight Bonus: Double Evolution XP

December 21st

Spotlight Pokemon: Snover Spotlight Bonus: 2x Catch XP

December 28

Spotlight Pokemon: Cubchoo Spotlight Bonus: 2x Catch Candy December Community Day Niantic

Pokemon Go’s December Community Day is a two-day event that takes place on December 18th and December 19th. Throughout the event, you’ll have the chance to get all the featured Pokemon of 2020 and 2021 along with special events. -Exclusive movements they can learn by evolving. Some in-game bonuses will also be active throughout the event. This includes increased incense duration, twice as much XP and Stardust for catching Pokemon.

Swinab Incense Day

Ice-shaped Pokemon Swinab will star in a special Incense Day event on December 5th. From 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time, Swinab and other ice and ground Pokemon are more often attracted to incense sticks.

Dragonspiral Descent event

From December 7th to December 12th, Pokemon Go will host an event inspired by the Pokemon Black and White Dragon Spiral Tower. As part of the event, Dragon Pokemon Dordigon will make its Pokemon Go debut. Details will be announced at a later date.

Holiday event

Pokemon Go’s annual holiday event will return on December 16th. Little details have been announced so far, but the event will include new costumed Pokemon, lots of ice-shaped monsters, and various other in-game bonuses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/gaming/pokemon-go-december-2021-events-raids-christmas-event-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos