The 2021 Google Play user choice is not what you expected





Not only looking back, but also predicting future-oriented wishes, this year is also the time. With 32 days to go to the end of the year, Google has already released a list of what users have reported as favorites from its wide range of apps and games for Android, as well as all incarnations, including wearables and TVs. increase. As with biennial, many of the names on the winner list may not be familiar to most Android and smartphone users. In fact, the actual winners in each category may be surprising.

The last two years have actually benefited the mobile industry, largely because pandemics have driven people indoors and increased their reliance on mobile devices. To combat potential smartphone addiction and abuse during that period, Google says it has focused its best of selections on apps that drive personal growth. A little ironically, only one of the top user choices in 2021 actually met that criterion.

In the 2021 User’s Choice, the overall winners are Paramount + and Garena Free FireMAX. Unless you live in the United States, you may not be very familiar with the latest arrivals in the innovative video streaming market. Given how new and limited it is, it’s actually amazing that it even topped the list. That said, Disney + is at the top of the “Popular on Google TV” chart, even if it’s not a new service.

However, Garena Free Fire MAX is a more mysterious winner given that it’s relatively unknown compared to the big names in the Battle Royale genre. Garena may not be a well-known brand among gamers outside the Asian market. Pokemon Unite will be the top of the best games of the year, despite some less positive reviews of MOBA games.

Balance is probably the best app for Google’s personal growth app criteria, and it’s also familiar to mobile users on a variety of platforms. The Meditation and Sleep app seeks to develop a mindfulness habit that promotes mental health. For Wear OS, the popular Calm app occupies the top spot.

Obtaining a “best of” list, primarily based on user surveys, is not always easy. One is that the results may be biased towards either market. In particular, voting is not actually open in all regions where the Google Play Store is available. You may end up with an app or game that no one has heard of or that is only available in certain countries.

At the same time, such lists also open up opportunities to discover new experiences on Android devices. They may be unfamiliar, but their popularity has the assurance that it may be an almost positive new adventure. That said, Google’s own Play Pass may also contain apps that carry malware, so even if you have thousands of downloads, you should be careful when trying unfamiliar apps. Is required.

