CES Tech Trade Show to challenge Covid to be held in Las Vegas this week

The CES tech trade show will be held for direct attendees, but the luxury will be reduced from the previous year. David McNew / AFP via Getty Images

Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the annual CES Technology Trade Fair will proceed as planned in Las Vegas this week.

It’s a bold decision by the Consumer Technology Association, an industry group that sponsored the annual luxury event that risks creating a super-spreader event. Gary Shapiro, president of CTA, claims that the company has taken all possible safety precautions, demanded vaccinations and masks, and distributed self-test kits to all participants. CES was held in January 2021 in all virtual format

Many large companies have stopped participating in the show directly. Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile US (Ticker: TMUS), will cancel the scheduled keynote and Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors (GM) will give a virtual keynote. Amazon.com (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), Mercedes, Meta (FB), Procter & Gamble (PG), Lenovo, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and many other companies will not participate directly. Decided. Many media outlets have also opted for live coverage, including technical publications such as CNET, Engadget, and Verge. However, despite many opposition predictions, the CTA refused to cancel CES.

Shapiro said in a recent editorial in the Las Vegas Review Journal that CES is and needs to continue. There will be far more SMEs than large companies. There may be a large gap on the show floor. Indeed, it’s different from the previous year. It may be messy. But innovation is tricky. It’s dangerous and unpleasant. I consider CES to represent the best of our unique American history. If success is not based on anything other than class, religion, or the strength of the idea.

Shapiro added that canceling the show will hurt thousands of small businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators who are investing in the production of exhibits and relying on CES for business, inspiration and the future. ..

The main themes of this year’s event will include the development of autonomous and electric vehicles, health and wellness products, and the Metaverse. Keynote speakers include GM Barra, Qualcomm (QCOM) CEO Cristiano Amon, Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) CEO Robert Ford, and Samsung Electronics CEO Jong-Hee Han. It is included. John Foley, CEO of Peloton Interactive (PTON), will speak at CTA’s annual Leaders in Technology dinner.

But the biggest story at CES 2022 is arguably how event organizers, exhibitors, and attendees deal with Covid. The focus is on the effectiveness of the CTA’s safety protocol, the small crowd, and the personal choice of attending the event.

The CES showfloor is open for the usual four to three days and starts Wednesday through Friday. CTA has announced that it will shorten this year’s event by one day. This measure was taken as an additional safety measure against the current health protocol being implemented for CES, the CTA said. Several companies, including Bosch, Hisense and Intel (INTC), have moved to virtual press events.

This year’s event will include the CES debut of West Hall, a new section of the Las Vegas Convention Center. CES does not use the LVCC Old South Hall. One way to get there is through a tunnel built by Elon Musks Boring Co. This tunnel will carry passengers by ferry via Tesla (TSLA) vehicles. The Venetian exhibition space will once again welcome another group of exhibitors, and the press day event will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Barron’s will provide up-to-date information from the event throughout the week.

Write a letter to Eric J. Savitz at [email protected]

