Verizon and Google Cloud partnership for 5G mobile edge computing





Basking Ridge, NJ and Sunnyvale, California. Verizon and Google Cloud are working together to bring the power of the cloud closer to devices at the edge of Verizon’s network.

Verizon brings Google’s computing and storage services to the edge of local networks through Verizon 5G Edge and Google Distributed Cloud Edge, autonomous mobile robots, intelligent logistics, and factory automation, according to last month’s enterprise.

Partners will be able to unleash the power of 5G and mobile edge computing for enterprises with the combination of Verizon’s Private Onsite 5G and Private 5G Edge and Google Distributed Cloud Edge for operational efficiency, higher levels of security and reliability, and productivity. I hope that we can realize the improvement of.

Verizon and Google Cloud are also planning to develop public 5G mobile edge computing for developers and businesses. Public 5G Edge solutions have the potential to enable developers to build and deploy applications at the edge of Verizons wireless networks across the United States.

Ericsson is working with Verizon to pilot Verizon 5G Edge and Google Distributed Cloud Edge as part of a proof-of-concept at a 5G smart factory in the United States.

Verizon’s Chief Strategy Officer, Lima Cresi, will benefit from working with partners such as Google Cloud and Ericsson to bring companies in many industries on-premises with a completely dedicated private network and edge computing infrastructure. We were building a 5G edge computing ecosystem that could. ..

This allows businesses to derive greater value from their data and enable innovative applications including computer vision, augmented reality and virtual reality, and machine learning.

By bringing intelligence from the data center to the network edge, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian uses Verizon 5G Edge and Google Distributed Cloud Edge to help customers build cross-industry edge solutions and unleash new revenue models. He said he would be able to transform the next model. From AI-driven store operations to live inventory management on the factory floor, the possibilities for creating customer experiences span multiple industries.

