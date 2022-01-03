Acer Aspire Vero Eco-friendly Laptop Get Special National Geographic Edition





The Aspire Vero is Acer’s first laptop made of used recycled plastic and ships in a package made of 100% recyclable recycled materials. Launched at CES 2022, the 15.6-inch laptop chassis and screen bezel are made of 30% PCR plastic, and the keyboard keycaps are made of 50% PCR plastic. The interior of the laptop is also designed for easy access and upgrades. Despite its plastic body, the Aspire Vero has a high-end look and feel. And now, the design is getting a special edition inspired by National Geographic.

For the Acer Aspire National Geographic Edition, the lid has a topographic map-like pattern, implying the effects of global warming on sea level rise. A small National Geographic logo is also on the lid, with a yellow border of the iconic National Geographic printed in the lower right corner of the keyboard. The word “for the planet Earth” is also printed in yellow on the space bar.

Every time you buy a special edition model, the United States-based global non-profit National Geographic Society helps us protect our world through exploration, research, and education. Oddly enough, however, it won’t be immediately available in the United States. It will be available in China this month and in France in March. Acer also said it will be available in multiple countries in the Asia Pacific region. The price in China is 5,499 yuan and in France it is 899 euros, which translates to $ 1,015, $ 755, or A $ 1,410.

Most PC manufacturers are taking steps to increase sustainability, such as using recyclable materials in their packaging and PCR plastics in their products. What makes Acer unique is that Vero has an entire product line focused on more environmentally friendly product design. In addition to the Aspire Vero and TravelMate business laptops of the same design, there are compact desktops, monitors and computer accessories.

