Samsung’s new eco-remote catches and charges waves and rays





CES is all about quirky innovation, and Samsung conveys its spirit with a new remote control that is wirelessly recharged by a Wi-Fi router.

Messed up? Well, let me explain. With Samsung Eco Remote, you can throw away AAA because it’s always charged. This is to draw power from the radio waves emitted by the Wi-Fi router used to stream your favorite content.

Samsung says the new eco-remote will maintain its charge by collecting the router’s radio waves and converting them into energy, but it will also maintain last year’s solar capabilities, powered by indoor and outdoor light. If neither floats the boat, you can always connect it to an old-fashioned USB-C adapter. I thought very much!

Sticking to the green focus, the remote control is also made of recycled materials as much as possible, and will be released in the new white edition this year as well. Samsung is shipping a new remote control. This remote control includes shortcut buttons for Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and Samsung’s TV Plus services, along with all 2022 TVs.

The company has already announced a new lineup of flagship QLED TVs ahead of the CES 2022 press conference on Tuesday, January 4th. ..

There is a new Neo Quantum Processor. It states that Samsung will provide more 3D images thanks to a new image technology called Real Depth Enhancer. Smart calibration is provided to 4K and 8K models via smartphones.

On the audio side, Samsung states that while this range provides true Dolby Atmos performance, it also has a human tracking sound feature that produces sound based on where the character is on the screen.

Pretty neat. We live in CES2022 and will be at the Samsung booth as soon as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trustedreviews.com/news/samsungs-new-eco-remote-recharges-by-catching-waves-and-rays-4193507 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos