Google Pixel 6 Pro adopts new settings for managing ultra-wideband connections





Full deployment at the end of this month

Since its launch in October, people have been talking about the Google Pixel 6 Pro. I had some problems with the phone, but most of the time I was successful enough to win the Leaders’ Choice Awards. Compared to my brother’s Pixel 6, the 6 Pro has more features to justify the $ 900 price tag. 12GB RAM, optical zoom, higher screen resolution, larger capacity battery. Less talked about is the phone’s ultra-wideband chip for object tracking and other fun new features. The Pixel 6 Pro adds a toggle to the connection settings, so you’re learning how to control this mode.

Ultra-wideband (or UWB) is a wireless technology similar to Bluetooth or NFC, but operates at very high frequencies and relatively short ranges. Like Bluetooth, UWB can be used to track objects, but with much higher accuracy. With bandwidth for demanding applications such as streaming video, we look forward to seeing how enterprises can get the most out of it.

The Pixel 6 Pro has UWB hardware installed, but I’ve been waiting for Google to switch on the software side. Unfortunately, the dream was postponed when the December feature update for the phone was pulled (along with the Pixel 6) due to a bug that caused some phones to hang up. The update, which was scheduled to be released in December, is now scheduled to be released in “late January”.

At least then it’s going to be broader, but if you’ve already pushed the December update to your phone, you can see this right now. Initially, UWB was used to augment NearbyShare. If you’re updating on your Pixel 6 Pro in December,[設定]>[接続されているデバイス]>[接続設定]There is a switch under (Detected by 9to5Google).

The improved Neighborhood Share is great, but UWB has much more than file transfers. Perhaps the most common use of smartphone UWB today is object tracking. Google and Samsung also advertise that UWB acts as a digital key for cars.

Both of these features are already available via Bluetooth and NFC, respectively, but UWB supercharges them. For object tracking, UWB is accurate enough to use AR to find misplaced items. Also, if you want to unlock your car, you can use UWB to use your phone just like a key fob.

In addition to the Pixel 6 Pro, UWB is available on some high-end Samsung and Apple models. However, given the many use cases of this technology, it is expected to become the norm for more and more phones in the future.

About the author Daniel Allen (41 articles published)

Daniel covers Android and tech news. He has written in newspapers, magazines and websites for over 20 years. He is always on the lookout for the latest state-of-the-art technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/the-google-pixel-6-pro-is-picking-up-a-new-setting-for-managing-ultra-wideband-connections/

