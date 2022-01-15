Israeli company advances vehicle technology after testing in peach tree corner





Brodmann17’s combines software and sensors to provide advanced driver assistance systems that require less computing power. In other words, it consumes less energy and space.

Israeli companies are taking the next step in commercializing driving assistance technology, thanks to their collaboration with Peachtree Corners, a city known for its smart city technology living labs.

Peachtree Corners is home to the Curiosity Lab, an innovation center that connects test sites for 5G self-driving cars to the country using public roads, seeking that its technology actually works outside the scope of the institute. We welcome companies from all over the world.

The Israeli company Brodmann17 claims to have created software-only perceptual technology for driver assistance, reducing the computing power and space required for driver assistance systems. The software is said to work on any CPU and has been tested at Peachtree Corners, a city-level 3 self-driving car based on the Ford Edge. (Level 3 autonomy means that the vehicle can use environmental sensors and artificial intelligence to make its own decisions and actually drive, but to override the system in the event of a problem, A vigilant person must be present.)

Building on this momentum, Brodmann 17 joins Seattle’s 5G Open Innovation Lab and celebrates its work with Peachtree Corners to facilitate referrals to key partners.

Adi Pinhas, Co-Founder and CEO of Brodmann17, said: “In addition, by participating in 5GOIL and Peachtree Corners, we were able to build valuable relationships with partners such as T-Mobile that help us with our long-term business goals.

CuriosityLab now has strong executives from Israeli companies in key areas such as using the technology in Peachtree Corners, from cybersecurity company Cyber ​​2.0 to Dynamics to ZenCity, a real-time feedback monitoring solution. increase.

“Brodmann 17 is a perfect example of our commitment to working with talented deep learning engineers to prove and extend technology in real-world smart cities. The work Brodmann 17 has done here has an impact on the world. Given, North American manufacturers are now looking to leverage (advanced driver assistance systems) in future vehicles, says Assistant City Manager Brandon Branham.

Tel Aviv-based Brodmann 17 is reported to have raised $ 11 million in 2019. Find out more about the company in this TechCrunch article.

Learn more about the city’s partnership with Israel in this sponsored Global Atlanta article: How Israeli innovation can help fuel the smart cities of Georgia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalatlanta.com/israeli-firm-advances-vehicle-tech-after-testing-in-peachtree-corners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos