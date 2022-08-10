Microsoft fixes 121 flaws — Redmondmag.com





August Patch Patch: Microsoft Fixes 121 Defects

Although the past few months have been lighter than usual, Microsoft’s monthly security updates are back in triple digits, fixing 121 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs).

In addition to numerous defect fixes, 17 critical items and one zero-day vulnerability patch are the highlights of this month’s update.

Due to the active exploitation and public disclosure of CVE-2022-34713, IT departments should apply CVE-2022-34713 promptly. This hotfix addresses a remote code execution vulnerability in the Microsoft Windows Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT). Current exploits using this hole require the victim to open a malicious file (via a phishing attack or her compromised website).

This zero-day vulnerability shares many similarities with the June fix for the “follina” vulnerability, which is also present in MSDT. Microsoft has not confirmed that this month’s fix is ​​an update to his June patch, but has said that this particular flaw has been publicly known for several months.

In May, Microsoft released a blog providing guidance on the MSDT vulnerability and released an update shortly thereafter to address it. “Public discussion of the vulnerability may prompt further scrutiny of the component by both Microsoft security personnel and research partners. This CVE of his is commonly known as Dogwalk. will deal with.”

Next on our priority list is a critical fix for the Windows Network File System (NFS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability (CVE-2022-34715). According to Dustin Childs of the Zero-Day Initiative, if this sounds familiar, it is. “This is his fourth month in a row of NFS code execution patches. This time his CVSS 9.8 bug could be the most serious of them all,” Childs said of his monthly patches. I am writing on my blog.

Although Microsoft only rates this flaw as “major,” Childs claims it’s critical to anyone using NFS because a successful attack grants the attacker code execution privileges. increase.

Customers running local Exchange Server will be busy this month with three important fixes that address privilege escalation flaws in Microsoft products. CVE-2022-24516, CVE-2022-21980, and CVE-2022-24477 all function similarly and, if exploited, could give criminals remote access to an entire organization’s email storage. Depending on the value of the information, it can easily be turned into an extortion ploy.

Also of note for Exchange Server users is CVE-2022-30134. This addresses yet another privilege escalation issue. However, unlike the previous three, this one is only rated as important. This is due to the complexity of running and exploiting code. This does not mean that IT departments should sit back and let this one flaw information go public.

Here’s a rundown of the important items for the rest of the month:

CVE-2022-30133 – Fix for remote code execution in Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP). CVE-2022-35744 – Fix for remote code execution in Windows PPP. CVE-2022-34691 – Fix privilege escalation in Active Directory Domain Services. CVE-2022-33646 – Privilege escalation fix for Azure Batch Node Agent. CVE-2022-35752 – Fix for remote code execution in Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP). CVE-2022-35753 – Fix for remote code execution in Windows SSTP. CVE-2022-35804 – Fix for remote code execution in SMB clients and servers. CVE-2022-34696 – Fix for remote code execution on Windows Hyper-V. CVE-2022-34702 – Fix for remote code execution in Windows SSTP. CVE-2022-34714 – Fix for remote code execution in Windows SSTP. CVE-2022-35745 – Fix for remote code execution in Windows SSTP. CVE-2022-35766 – Fix for remote code execution in Windows SSTP. CVE-2022-35767 – Fix for remote code execution in Windows SSTP. CVE-2022-35794 – Fix remote code execution in Windows SSTP.

A complete list of Microsoft security updates can be found here.

