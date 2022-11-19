Big Tech layoffs are a dystopian job market fiction





NEW YORK, Nov. 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Job cuts at tech giants including Twitter, Amazon (AMZN.O) and Meta Platform (META.O) are the first major job cuts since early 2020. Given the U.S. unemployment rate, Silicon Valley may seem to herald the beginning of a dystopian future for workers. Still, it’s entirely possible that what’s happening in Silicon Valley won’t spill over to the rest of the economy.

Tech companies started hiring quickly a few years ago. After the pandemic hit in 2020, it took four months for employment in what government statistics call the rest of the information sector to return to pre-Covid levels. By comparison, overall employment recovered for 29 months. did not do it.

Silicon Valley is also ahead of the curve when it comes to layoffs. Rising interest rates will make capital more expensive and force companies to cut spending on future projects. This is especially burdensome for technology companies that rely heavily on innovation to drive growth. Elon Musk cut her Twitter workforce in half in November to keep costs down. Employment dropped further afterward as disappointing workers resigned.

Elsewhere, companies are still hiring. In September, there were roughly two job openings for every available worker. Job listings for restaurant workers have increased 38% from pre-crisis levels on Nov. 10, according to Indeed. Hospitality and tourism listings are 15% higher than before.

Could Silicon Valley pain spread? It depends on the Federal Reserve to cut inflation, excluding food and energy prices, from 6.3% annually to a target of 2%. Officials warned in September that the battle was likely to result in layoffs and delays in hiring. The Federal Reserve’s projections suggest that the unemployment rate will reach 4.4% in 2024, putting about 1.2 million people out of work.

However, inflation appears to have peaked in June. Fed President Christopher Waller suggested on Wednesday that such a trade-off could be avoided. This brings hope that it’s a technology-specific adjustment rather than a white-collar recession. But Silicon Valley’s modest culling suggests that the worst could happen.

Follow @BenWinck on Twitter

(Author is a Breakingviews columnist for Reuters. Opinions expressed are his own.)

contextual news

Amazon.com, Twitter, Meta Platforms and other tech companies have laid off tens of thousands of employees in recent weeks as leaders try to cut costs and prepare for slowing growth.

The Federal Reserve has warned that higher interest rates could lead to higher unemployment. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly emphasized high job openings as a sign that the labor market is imbalanced.

Inflation data released on November 10 showed a 7.7% rise in the year to October. This is down from his 8.2% pace the previous month.

Editing by John Foley and Sharon Lam

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect Reuters News’ commitment to integrity, independence and freedom from bias under its Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/big-tech-layoffs-are-dystopian-job-market-fiction-2022-11-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos