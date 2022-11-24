Google buys Scottish offshore wind farm





ENGIE and Google have signed a 12-year, 100 MW Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) to support the Moray West offshore wind development in Scotland.

ENGIE will provide Google with more than 5 TWh of green power from the Moray West project, an approximately 900 MW offshore wind farm scheduled to start producing electricity from 2025.

“People in the UK and Europe are increasingly concerned about climate change and energy security,” said Matt Brittin, President of Google EMEA.

“This new investment in renewable energy for the UK brings us one step closer to achieving our goal of running entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030, when the UK will be at or near 90% carbon-free. It means that in 2025.

Moray West is part of a portfolio being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50/50 joint venture dedicated to offshore wind owned by EDPR Renewables and ENGIE.

Located in Moray Firth off the coast of Scotland, the project will provide 882 MW of renewable green energy.

Bautista Rodriguez, CEO of Ocean Winds, said:

“Ocean Winds is proud to accompany Google on this journey and work with ENGIE to achieve this successful commercial achievement. Or Ocean Winds, which operates, is actively participating in the necessary clean energy transition.”

The Moray West project is located more than 22 kilometers off the Moray Council coast in north-east Scotland and is expected to produce its first electricity in 2024.

The wind farm features 60 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD wind turbines with an individual capacity of 14.7 MW.

The offshore wind farm was developed and majority-owned by Ocean Winds, with Lithuania’s Ignitis Group holding a minority stake in the project.

“We are very happy to support Google’s efforts towards its carbon-free goal. As a major player in the PPA, ENGIE will continue to support the strong development of Ocean Winds as well as onshore renewable projects. Designing an innovative green corporate PPA for off-takers from offshore wind, said Paulo Almirante, ENGIE Senior EVP, Renewables, Energy Management and Nuclear Activities.

