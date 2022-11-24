Biography of the entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist.

Biography of Felix Yevtushenkov: childhood, education

Felix Vladimirovich Yevtushenkov is a manager, investor, and entrepreneur. He was born in 1978 in Moscow. Felix Yevtushenkov has an older sister.

Felix Yevtushenkov spent his childhood in his native city. According to personal recollections, “I lived in the most ordinary Moscow apartment, went to the most ordinary Moscow school.”

From an early age, he was fond of active sports. For several years he attended the hockey section. At the age of 15 he started wrestling. He also competed in alpine skiing for the school team.

Education in the field of jurisprudence Felix Yevtushenkov received at the Institute Griboyedov in 2000. The university is known for its strong faculty at the Faculty of Law. The second higher education was the specialty “Manager of the oil and gas sector.” He received it in 2013 at the Gubkin State University of Oil and Gas.

Biography of Felix Yevtushenkov: career, charity

Felix Yevtushenkov began his professional career at age 20 in the legal department of AFK Sistema. During this period, he combined his studies with a job. Since 1999, he has worked in various business structures. Gained a wide range of experience and achieved some success.

Mr Yevtushenkov worked at a development company. As a result of his activities, the number of employees there increased from 30 to 300. Felix Vladimirovich selected a team based on applicants’ experience, qualifications, and moral principles. In 2006, the company went public with an IPO.

Since 2012, Felix Yevtushenkov has been responsible for high-tech projects.

Projects with MTS PJSC

Since 2019, Felix Vladimirovich Yevtushenkov has been in charge of developing high-tech business. The corporate venture fund (established at the same time) began to support projects from fintech, wellness, lifestyle, and media. Yevtushenkov Felix initiated a high rate of development of the food ecosystem.

Already in 2020, this strategy has proved its effectiveness. According to official information, the profit from cloud services and digital solutions increased by a quarter. A year later, the independent telegram channel Russian Venture published a study where the company was recognized as a leader in the IT investment market.

Social startups

Yevtushenkov Felix Vladimirovich participates in various charitable projects. Under the auspices of the telecommunications company, the Social Idea contest was held. He combined many developments in innovative technologies with a social focus. Its winners over the years have been:

– DonorSearch digital platform – a resource for the development of blood donation in Russia;

– online sign language interpreter SOL – helps people with hearing impairments communicate;

– Climateguard – a probe for monitoring the microclimate quality on the premises.

These and many other socially essential projects received support.

Charitable activities of Felix Yevtushenkov

The development of charitable projects is an essential component of Yevtushenkov’s activities.

A sizeable charitable foundation plays a central role in this process. The Chairman of its Board of Trustees is Felix Vladimirovich. The non-profit structure has existed since 2004.

The key areas of the fund’s investments are:

the latest technology;

education and professional development;

development of corporate volunteering;

cultural and educational initiatives;

social projects.

According to Felix Yevtushenkov, the fund’s priority is an investment in innovation. They help a wide range of people in overcoming difficult life situations.

The result of Felix Yevtushenkov’s cooperation with the charitable foundation is the renewal of its development strategy and many large-scale initiatives.

Among the significant projects of the charitable foundation are the Odyssey contest of solutions to search and rescue people in the natural environment, the massive open online course on Russian art of the 20th century, the Sistema Fest festivals, the relaunch of the free educational program for young people “Lift to the Future.”

The latter is the flagship project of the charitable foundation. It includes an online career guidance platform available throughout the Russian Federation. The solution is designed for a broad audience – from high school students to established professionals.

Felix Yevtushenkov’s awards

In 2020, the entrepreneur and philanthropist became holder of the Order of Friendship.