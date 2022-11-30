Stop What You’re Doing Now and Update iOS, Android, and Windows





In November, patches for multiple security vulnerabilities were released from Apple’s iOS, Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Windows, and others. Some of these issues are very serious and some have already been exploited by attackers.

Here’s what you need to know about all the important updates released over the past month.

Apple iOS and iPadOS 16.1.1

Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 16.1.1. iPhone makers recommend applying it to all users. This patch he fixed two security vulnerabilities, and given the speed of the release, we can assume they are pretty serious.

Tracked as CVE-2022-40303 and CVE-2022-40304, and according to Apple’s support page, two flaws in the libxml2 software library could allow an attacker to execute code remotely. Both issues were reported by security researchers working for Google’s Project Zero.

For Mac users, this vulnerability has been resolved in macOS Ventura 13.0.1.

Fortunately, neither vulnerability is believed to have been exploited by the attackers, but we recommend that you apply the patch as soon as possible.

microsoft windows

MicrosoftsNovember Patch Tuesday was another big release, with Windows makers fixing 68 vulnerabilities, 4 of which were zero days.

The first, tracked as CVE-2022-41073, is a privilege escalation vulnerability in the Windows Print Spooler that allows cybercriminals to gain system privileges. On the other hand, CVE-2022-41125 is a Windows Cryptographic Next Generation key isolation issue that could allow an adversary to escalate privileges and gain control of the system. CVE-2022-41128 is a vulnerability in the Windows scripting language that could allow remote code execution. Finally, CVE-2022-41091 is a vulnerability in Microsoft’s Mark of the Web security feature.

google android

An even bigger update for users of Google’s Android devices arrived in November, with Google issuing patches for multiple vulnerabilities, some of which are critical. At the top of the list is a high-severity vulnerability in a Framework component that could lead to local privilege escalation, Google said in a security advisory.

The November patch includes two Google Play system updates for issues affecting Media Framework components (CVE-2022-2209) and WiFi (CVE-2022-20463). Google has also fixed five issues affecting Pixel devices.

The Android update is starting to roll out to Samsung devices, including the 3rd and 4th generation Galaxy foldable devices. You can check for updates in your settings.

google chrome

The world’s most popular browser continues to be a prime target for attackers, with Google this month fixing its eighth zero-day vulnerability of the year.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-4135, is a GPU heap buffer overflow reported by Clement Lecigne, a researcher in Google’s own Threat Analysis Group. Google said it is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-4135 does exist.

Earlier this month, Google issued updates to fix 10 Chrome vulnerabilities. Six of these are rated as high severity. These include his four use-after-free bugs CVE-2022-3885, CVE-2022-3886, CVE-2022-3887, and CVE-2022-3888. On the other hand, CVE-2022-3889 is a type confusion issue in V8, and CVE-2022-3890 is a heap buffer overflow in Crashpad.

mozilla firefox

November was also a big month for Google Chrome rival Firefox. Mozilla publishes Firefox 107, fixing 19 security vulnerabilities. Eight of them are marked as high impact.

One of the most important patches is for CVE-2022-45404. This is a fullscreen notification bypass that allows an attacker to force a window to go fullscreen without displaying a notification prompt to the user. This can lead to spoofing attacks. On the other hand, several use-after-free bugs can lead to exploitable crashes, and one flaw can be exploited to execute arbitrary code.

VMware

Software maker VMWare has released security fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities in VMware Workspace ONE Assist. Three of them have a CVSSv3 base score of 9.8. The first, CVE-2022-31685, is an authentication bypass vulnerability. A malicious actor with network access to Workspace ONE Assist may be able to gain administrative access to the application without requiring authentication, VMWare has warned in an advisory.

A broken authentication method vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-31686, could allow a malicious actor with network access to gain administrative access without requiring authentication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/ios-android-windows-vulnerability-patches-november-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos