Microsoft brings new Bing to Windows 11, launches Phone Link for iOS





Microsoft has wasted no time in bringing the new AI-powered Bing to every product. After bringing it to the Edge browser and then to the Edge, Bing, and Skype apps on mobile, today it’s Windows 11’s turn to welcome the new Bing to the taskbar.

It’s part of Windows 11’s major upgrade and also includes the first preview of Phone Link for iOS. With it, you can receive calls from your iPhone, answer messages, use the default Notepad app tabs, and have new energy on your Windows PC. Featured, the redesigned Quick Assist app makes it easier for parents to remotely help with computer issues.

If you’re a Windows 11 user, you’re probably familiar with the search box integrated into the taskbar by default. There’s a new Bing out there, waiting for questions and reluctant to talk about itself.

As Microsoft points out, with over 500 million monthly users, the search box is one of the most widely used features in Windows. This is a very prominent position for the new Bing. In fact, a Bing search engine with single-digit market share may have fewer monthly users than that. You still need to be on the waiting list to access the new Bing (if you haven’t already), so not all Windows 11 users will have immediate access.

It’s no secret that Microsoft has had to endure a fair amount of criticism since Bing was first released earlier this month. In many ways, this felt like a rushed release, but to Microsoft’s credit, many of the issues early Bing users found have since been fixed. And while using the Bing chatbot to get some kind of hostile response is one way, using it to help with your day-to-day searches is an entirely different experience. But clearly the edge cases needed to be investigated and Microsoft should have done more on its own before launching it. It’s nice not wanting to talk about it per se — it’s not a politician, after all — but there are only six turns in every conversation, so I’m always at the point where I’m exploring interesting topics in conversation. Arrive and just shut up. Down (or ask if you want a recipe for anything. Now I really love asking myself questions. It ghosts me when I say so…).

Regarding the preview of Phone Link for iPhone, please note that this is still a very limited preview and only available to those who have opted into the Windows 11 Insider release channel. Limited number of testers currently. I’ve been using the Android version for quite some time now and it’s very stable, messages, calls and alerts all appearing on my desktop. That’s what the app promises and what it offers. Of course, we’ll have to see if the iOS version works as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/02/28/microsoft-brings-the-new-bing-to-windows-11-and-launches-phone-link-for-ios/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos