Their goal was this: Oregon Boys Hockey’s state title hunt





OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) — For the first time in more than 20 years, the Oregon high school boys’ hockey team is back in the state. The Panthers beat Saint Marys Springs 1-0 in the section final, a team they had lost to in this round the previous three years before. With the win, No. 3 Oregon advanced to the WIAA boys’ hockey tournament, where they faced No. 2 seed Mosinee in the state semifinals at Bob Suters Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton on Thursday afternoon at 12:15 PM. Junior goaltender Nathan McAlpine said part of the reason for this team’s success is due to the 11 seniors who have led the way all season. In the summer, we felt like we had a good group of captains on the ice all the time, McAlpine said. A good general atmosphere for the team practice and everything, so we felt like we were going to be pretty good this year. Oregon Boys head hockey coach Larry Clemens said this journey to the state tournament has been in the making for years and he could see the potential of this team when they first started playing in Oregon. After three straight years of losing in the section finals, Clemens said his team used it as motivation to come back stronger this season. After that loss it was okay, that’s the last time we don’t do that, Clemens said. All summer training, all the skates they had, they had this because this is their goal. Senior center Jacob Cameron said the team has always had a 1-0 mentality and made it a goal to win the last game of the season. Cameron said he’s known most of his teammates all his life, which makes success all the sweeter. It was a really great experience to have my brothers with me and go through this experience together, Cameron said. Now Cameron and the other 10 seniors hope to end their Oregon careers with a state trophy. I wouldn’t even know what to think about it, it would be crazy, Cameron said. Just to see how far we’ve come with this group and everything we’ve done. click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app. Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

