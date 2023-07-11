5 Considerations Before Starting a New Legal Tech | A Priori





[author: Adam Moursy]

Use these tips to ensure a successful implementation of your next legal technology

Even in 2020, some in-house lawyers secretly suspected that the wave of digital disruption surviving by their business colleagues would simply pass through their department’s doorstep. However, events and market conditions over the past few years put an end to these allegations. The pandemic has exposed the need for advanced collaboration tools, legal operations have emerged as an influential industry move, and most recently his ChatGPT has helped knowledge workers around the world reach long-term career prospects. is now re-evaluated.

Suddenly, the most urgent internal legal conversations centered around which new technology to deploy next. And while it’s nice to see more legal departments change their minds, I still caution. Budgets are tight, change is hard, and choosing the right tool at the wrong time can be counterproductive.

Therefore, it is always best to assess your readiness using a few simple criteria before starting your search for innovative or new legal technology.

1. People and Processes Are Already Considered

people, processes and technology. These are the three main variables in legal operations strategy and are best considered in that order. To meet your goals without the need for new technology, you might consider reassigning work assignments, starting with your personnel, and across your internal teams, outside attorneys, and alternative legal service providers (ALSPs). By focusing on processes, can you adapt or create workflows that make smarter use of existing resources to solve business problems?

In either case, the answer may ultimately be “no”. After all, there are practical limits to how far a human can stretch or bend a process without breaking it. But if you say yes, you may find it better to save your legal tech budget for a more pressing need.

Either way, I’m glad you asked. Because as we consider each inquiry, we naturally discover individual preferences and procedural requirements that an effective solution must match.

2. Feeling out of step with industry trends

One of the most admirable characteristics of the internal legal community is its transparency. Whether it’s on LinkedIn, conferences hosted by the Association of Corporate Advisers or his ALM, publications or podcasts, you don’t have to look far to get a feel for the industry. And one of the most obvious themes we hear reverberating across all channels is the growing focus on innovation.

For example, consider the following findings from the latest edition of the Blickstein Group’s Legal Department Practices Survey. He 88% of respondents currently have or are in the process of developing his technology roadmap for the legal department. So if you feel like you’re a little behind industry standards, don’t ignore that feeling. The field of corporate law is challenging enough, even when the latest and greatest innovations work to their advantage. Strictly restricting yourself to legacy tools will only do your company (and your career) a disservice.

3. Efficiency is the number one goal

Successful teams play to the strengths of everyone on their roster. For business leaders, that means putting both human and technical resources in positions where their talent can shine. So before you welcome new technology into your legal department, be clear about what you’re asking the tool to do. Efficiency is a superhuman strength of technology and should be treated accordingly.

Software works best when assigned a large number of well-structured, highly repetitive tasks. And, fortunately for legal leaders, this also explains the category of jobs that lawyers enjoy the least and perform the least.

Departments that respect this simple principle can quickly create a virtuous cycle. For Ocado Group, for example, Brightflag’s legal spend management software has enabled the team to take technical responsibility for invoice reviews, financial reporting, and performance benchmarking, equivalent to nearly 1,500 hours per year. We were able to reduce the administrative work to do. This has simultaneously improved the morale of our in-house lawyers and enabled significant cost savings by allocating more time to optimizing the relationship with our external lawyers.

4. I want to promote a new work model

The way lawyers operate has changed, and many now believe that the traditional dynamics of the legal industry no longer work for lawyers and clients. Attorney burnout is unfortunately common and spreads across a broad spectrum of the industry, from recent graduates to seasoned lawyers.

I have already emphasized that efficiency is one of the most important characteristics of technology. Effectively leveraging efficiencies can go a long way in making your workloads feel more sustainable. But perhaps the more transformative by-product of technological innovation is transparency. Before you can change your operations for the better, you first need to understand exactly how your team works today. And by relying on technology to build that perspective, we can shield ourselves from the human prejudices that often cloud our judgment and hinder our progress.

5. You are investing for the long term

If the previous four signs point the way for the introduction of new legal technology, the final checkpoint should be an honest discussion of the duration. Given the urgency of the business priorities that new technologies are typically implemented to respond to, and the scrutiny surrounding most corporate budget requests, some project stakeholders believe that when it comes to return on investment, little Some may not have the patience.

Let me be clear, you don’t have to wait months for tangible results. However, you should invest with the understanding that maximum return will not be realized if you do not give it time to compound. If your stakeholders have not yet shared your theory of long-term investment, you need to pause with humility and spend more time building consensus and putting together a strong change management plan.

Pushing forward with misaligned expectations dramatically increases the risk of project delays, cancellations, and failures. And when any of these outcomes occur, it can undermine a company’s appetite for all future efforts on its legal technology roadmap.

move forward with confidence

Digital disruption may be the last time it hits corporate legal departments, but the moment has definitely arrived. No operational strategy is complete without considering how stronger technologies can support and accelerate progress. But the next time a new tool rises to the top of your wish list, take a moment to reflect on his five big questions outlined above.

Can people or process solutions solve business problems?

How do stakeholders view the technologies you are interested in?

Are your business goals aligned with the technology industry’s greatest strengths?

What kind of change do you want to drive more broadly?

Is your team committed to long-term goals?

While the specific answers will vary greatly from company to company, the overall value of this exercise is the same for all companies: it will give you greater confidence in whichever legal technology strategy you pursue.

