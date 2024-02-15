UniCourt wins 2024 Legalweek Leaders In Legal Tech Practice Management Innovation Award





UniCourt provides structured state and federal court data to law firms through the UniCourt Enterprise API to support innovation in experience management, business development, litigation strategy, and docket management.

TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UniCourt, a leading provider of legal data as a service (LDaaS) to law firms and legal technology partners, is proud to announce that it has won the 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Award. Announced. Practical management innovation category. The American Legal Medias (ALM) Leaders in Tech Law Awards recognize innovation in legal technology and spotlight companies with innovative products and initiatives across several categories. According to the recommendation site, the practice management innovation sector is a legal technology company or alternative legal services that provides tools and services primarily designed to support law firm operations, such as practice and document management, business development, and marketing. Recognize providers.

The judges praised UniCourt's API-first approach to providing federal and state court documents and legal analysis in real time. Released in 2023, the UniCourt Enterprise API allows law firms to incorporate this external data into workflows for experience management, business development, litigation strategy, docket management, and other data-centric functions. Additionally, UniCourt normalizes data and simplifies the process of extracting actionable insights from multiple jurisdictions.

UniCourts CEO and co-founder Josh Blandi said of the award, “This award recognizes the importance of ecosystems that require people to drill and refine oil, and others to create refined products from that oil. “This is a testament to our vision for the legal data ecosystem.” So our part of the ecosystem was focused on mining and refining data so that other companies can build great products and services from this sophisticated data.

Brandi emphasized the importance of the team in winning this award, especially co-founder Prashanth Shenoy and head of product Rob Lynch.

When asked why he enjoys working at Legal Technology, Lynch replied, “I love working at Legal Technology. It's a great time working with legal data. Companies are beginning to realize that the only way to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive environment is to leverage data to make better decisions on both the business and litigation side of the company. .

In October 2023, the company announced it would expand its service to include data from 14 additional states, and recently doubled its coverage from approximately 1,500 state and federal courts to more than 3,000 courts over the next eight months. It was indicated that it was planned. Over 40 states.

Please visit our website for more information.

About Unicoat

UniCourt is the original Legal Data as a Service (LDaaS) company, leveraging LegalTech's only API-first platform to deliver trusted, real-time courtroom data and legal analytics. UniCourts' mission is to capture and organize legal data and make it accessible and useful to Am law firms and Fortune 500 companies. UniCourt Enterprise API is the gold standard for legal data, enabling rapid API integration, real-time updates, and optimal case outcomes. For more information, please visit www.unicourt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215562842/en/

Media Contact Simone M. Spencer Unicourt

[email protected]

714.743.7672 +61 491 266 199

US Contact Lynn Frances Jae UniCourt

[email protected]

805-794-3262

Source: Unicoat

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.streetinsider.com/Business%2BWire/UniCourt%2BWins%2B2024%2BLegalweek%2BLeaders%2BIn%2BLegal%2BTech%2BPractice%2BManagement%2BInnovation%2BAward/22785662.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos