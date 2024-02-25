Technological innovation promotes energy transition and green development in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region





Automated assembly line for electric vehicle (EV) charging piles in the National Green Development Demonstration Zone in Tongzhou District, Beijing, February 22, 2024. Photo: Zhang Weilan/GT

Technological innovation is promoting energy transition and green development in Beijing, which is also having a ripple effect in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei (Jing-Jin-Ji) region in northern China, the Global Times said during a visit to the national green space. observed through. A development demonstration area in Beijing's Tongzhou sub-center.

The words “advanced” and “well-developed” are appropriate for the new power system observed by a Global Times reporter visiting the Green Demonstration Zone.

For example, unattended quality inspection of electric vehicle (EV) charging piles can be achieved by an assembly line equipped with a fully automated robotic arm that can complete 172 inspection items.

As the country's first automatic verification and testing assembly line for EV charging piles, the maximum output of the testing equipment is 900 kilowatts, the maximum testing capacity is 30 units per day, and the testing efficiency is 90 times that of the original system, Wang said. Stated. Li Yong, chief engineer of Beijing Electric Power's state-run power grid power research institute, spoke in an exclusive interview with the Global Times on Friday.

“Assembly Line received a special award at the 48th International Invention Exhibition to be held in Geneva in 2023. The exhibition is the world's leading annual event solely dedicated to inventions, and it is a great example of China's manufacturing industry. “We have shown that the world is fully recognized by the world,” said Wang.

Wang said that China's independently developed cutting-edge technologies and key equipment are now being spread around the world.

This assembly line is part of the new power system base in the National Green Development Demonstration Zone. The institute, which covers 3.7 hectares, is now a “testing ground” for promoting green and low-carbon development through Beijing's scientific and technological innovations, the Global Times reported.

According to Wang, the base will develop a new type of power system with a smart power distribution network to ensure the effective interaction of flexible resources of power, network, load and storage powered by artificial intelligence. It is said that it was constructed.

“The new power system can facilitate accurate matching of demand and supply and ensure reliable power supply,” Wang said.

The construction of a new type of power system with smart power distribution networks is part of the goal of developing new productive capacity in the energy and power industry to accelerate human resource development and promote industrial development, Wang said. he said.

The new power system is being installed in various areas of Tongzhou, including the Green Heart park, located just off the Grand Canal, a vast waterway that connects Beijing to eastern China's Zhejiang province. There is.

The “Green Heart” Park has four newly built exchange offices and 11 power distribution rooms, and the reliability of power supply in the area can reach 99.9999 percent, said Deputy Manager of Beijing Electric Power, a national grid. Kang Qi told the Global Times. on Thursday.

The demonstration base is a good example of Tongzhou's intensified efforts to achieve high-quality development in a green manner, Kang said.

“State Grid Beijing Power Company is committed to building a new type of power system that is clean, low-carbon, cost-effective, demand and supply coordinated, flexible and intelligent to promote clean and low-carbon power supply. “We are dedicated to energy transition in Beijing's sub-center,” Kang said.

Experts said the application of the new power system could spread to other areas of Beijing and even the Jingjin area.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the cooperative development of the Keishinyoshi area. Over the past decade, innovation-driven developments have brought breakthroughs in green transformation, creating a cleaner, greener environment for people in the region.

In 2017, in a further boost to the region's coordinated development, China announced the establishment of Xiong'an New Area in northern China's Hebei province, which aims to build a model of green development.

The Global Times learned from the local electricity supply department of the national power grid during a recent visit to the area that the digitalization of all substations in Xiong'an New Area has been completed.

For example, the 220 kilovolt Jucun substation is equipped with technology-enabled environmental monitoring devices and digital inspection robots, allowing operators to make data-driven decisions and proactively address potential issues. .

The 220 kilovolt Shucun substation in Xiong'an New Area, Hebei Province, northern China, February 5, 2024. Photo: Zhang Weilan/GT

