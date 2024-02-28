Artificial intelligence in the gym





CLEVELAND Artificial intelligence is taking the world by storm in many aspects of daily life, including exercise.

One gym in Northeast Ohio is using artificial intelligence. The equipment is called Exerbotics. These AI-infused workouts are suitable for all ages and conditioning levels.

Paul VanderEyk owns and operates Exercise Coach in Avon.

This gym uses AI to create and execute personal training plans.

AI is built into our machines and controls the motors that drive the machines so they work, VanderEyck said. So with AI, you can set ranges of movement and control the workout and speed of movement to suit your client.

Paul owns the gym with his wife Amy.

They developed an approach called exebotics that allows clients to use these machines from the start.

When you put someone in here for the first time, it's a test, and you can test how strong they are, and you can use that test to go into the exercise menu, where you can run different protocols, VanderEyck said. said.

But that's not all. AI technology is used throughout your workout to track your progress along the way.

When we press the start button, what happens is she starts pressing it and you'll see another line come out, and that line needs to stay within this green area. , VanderEyck said, is a measure of our strength.

He said this is the most effective way to apply force to the plates during exercise.

And for Amy, who has had multiple knee injuries, he said it's safe for her joints.

I used to go to the gym and was scared to go back to the gym because I was really worried that I would hurt my knee and keep going to the gym, but the exercise coach machines and exercise machines don't do that kind of thing. Don't worry, VanderEyck said. .

From a safety standpoint, VanderEyck said the range of motion is controlled to make sure it's a very safe movement, but also a very effective movement.

Many people are accustomed to using technology like the Apple Watch to track their progress. Exabotics machines use AI to track all information from your workouts in real-time.

This gives you real-time feedback and adjusts accordingly throughout your workout, and once you've completed your workout, you can actually see how you're trending upwards compared to previous workouts, or how you'll improve in the future. VanderEyk said you can see what you might do.

