Here are the Google and Microsoft security updates you need right now





CVE-2024-1553 and CVE-2024-1557 are memory safety bugs that are rated as high severity. Some of these bugs show evidence of memory corruption, and with enough effort, Mozilla researchers say some of these could be exploited to execute arbitrary code. Ta.

zoom

Video conferencing giant Zoom has released fixes for seven flaws in its software, one of which had a CVSS score of 9.6. CVE-2024-24691 is an improper input validation bug in the Zoom Desktop Client for Windows, Zoom VDI Client for Windows, and Zoom Meeting SDK for Windows. Zoom said in a security bulletin that this issue could be exploited by an unauthenticated attacker to gain elevated privileges via network access.

Another notable flaw is CVE-2024-24697. This is an untrusted search path issue in some Zoom 32-bit Windows clients that could allow an authenticated user with local access to escalate privileges.

Ivanti

Ivanti warned in January that attackers were targeting two unpatched vulnerabilities in its Connect Secure and Policy Secure products, tracked as CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887 . With a CVSS score of 8.2, an initial authentication bypass vulnerability exists in the web components of Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Policy Secure that allows remote attackers to bypass control checks and gain access to restricted resources. .

A second command injection vulnerability in the Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Policy Secure web components with a CVSS score of 9.1 could allow an authenticated administrator to send a specially crafted request and execute arbitrary commands on the appliance. It will be possible to execute. This vulnerability can be exploited via the Internet.

Later that month, the company warned businesses that two more critical flaws existed, one of which was being exploited in an attack. The exploited issue is a server-side request forgery bug in the SAML component, tracked as CVE-2024-21893. CVE-2024-21888, on the other hand, is a privilege escalation vulnerability.

A patch was available by February 1st, but the issue was deemed so severe that the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) required all Ivanti products to be removed by February 2nd. It was recommended that it be amputated.

On February 8, Ivanti released a patch for another issue tracked as CVE-2024-22024. This triggered another of his CISA warnings.

fortinet

Fortinet has issued a patch for a critical issue with a CVSS score of 9.6 and says it is already being used in attacks. This code execution flaw, tracked as CVE-2024-21762, affects FortiOS versions 6.0, 6.2, 6.4, 7.0, 7.2, and 7.4. According to Fortinet, this out-of-bounds write vulnerability can be exploited to execute arbitrary code using a specially crafted HTTP request.

This comes days after the company released patches for two issues in its FortiSIEM product, CVE-2024-23108 and CVE-2024-23109, which were rated critical with a CVSS score of 9.7. A flaw in FortiSIEM Supervisor could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to execute unauthorized commands via a crafted API request, Fortinet said in an advisory.

Cisco

Cisco has listed multiple vulnerabilities in the Expressway series that could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to perform cross-site request forgery attacks.

Two vulnerabilities in the API of Cisco Expressway Series devices, tracked as CVE-2024-20252 and CVE-2024-20254, have been given a CVSS score of 9.6. According to Cisco, an attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a user of the API to follow a specially crafted link. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to perform arbitrary actions at the privileged level of the affected user.

SAP

Enterprise software company SAP has released 13 security updates as part of SAP Security Patch Day. CVE-2024-22131 is a code injection vulnerability in SAP ABA with a CVSS score of 9.1.

CVE-2024-22126 is a cross-site scripting vulnerability in NetWeaver AS Java that is listed as high impact with a CVSS score of 8.8. According to security firm Onapsys, the incoming URL parameters are poorly validated and improperly encoded before being included in the redirect URL. This can result in cross-site scripting vulnerabilities that can have major confidentiality impacts and minor integrity and availability impacts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/here-are-the-microsoft-and-google-security-updates-you-need-right-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos