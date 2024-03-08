Google says former employee stole AI secrets to help Chinese company, takes legal action





AI experts have long warned that the technology could be harmful in the wrong hands. And companies have repeatedly emphasized in their policies to be cautious when it comes to AI. Now, Google has taken legal action against a former employee accused of stealing AI secrets and sharing them with two Chinese companies.

Former Google software engineer Linwei Ding, also known as Leung Ding, has been charged in California with stealing trade secrets related to artificial intelligence from Google's parent company Alphabet, Reuters reports. has become clear. He was arrested from his home on Wednesday morning.

A 38-year-old Chinese national has been charged with four counts of theft of trade secrets, a federal jury in San Francisco said. The indictment alleges that Ding fraudulently obtained details critical to Google's supercomputing data centers that train large-scale AI models through machine learning.

“The Department of Justice will never tolerate the theft of trade secrets or information,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference in San Francisco.

The indictment outlines Ding's alleged information theft, including details about the chips, systems and software essential to powering the supercomputer, which is said to be “capable of running cutting-edge machine learning and AI techniques.” ing.

Ding was hired by Google in 2019 and allegedly began stealing AI secrets three years later. Reuters reported that the thefts began while he was receiving a job offer to become chief technology officer at an early-stage Chinese tech company. The report further adds that he is suspected of having uploaded over 500 sensitive files up to May 2023.

According to the indictment, Ding founded his own technology company that month and said in a chat group: “We have experience with Google's 10,000-card computing power platform. We just need to replicate it. It was revealed that they had shared a document stating, “Just upgrade.''

As suspicions grew, Google took action against Ding in December 2023 and seized his laptop on January 4, 2024, the day before he was scheduled to resign. “We have strict safeguards in place to prevent the theft of commercially sensitive information and trade secrets,” Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said in a statement. As it became clear that this was the case, we promptly referred this case.” to law enforcement. ”

Ding now faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each charge.

The case sparks a broader debate about the need for stricter measures to protect intellectual property and trade secrets in the rapidly evolving field of AI. It's safe to say that as AI technology advances, the potential for misuse increases. The indictment serves as a stark reminder of the vigilance needed to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information and protect not only the competitiveness of businesses but also national security.

