Anthropics Claude 3 model is now GA with Vertex AI





Earlier this month, we shared the news that the Anthropics Claude 3 model family would soon be available to Google Cloud customers in Vertex AI Model Garden. Today we announced that Claude 3 Sonnet and Claude 3 Haiku are now generally available to all customers of his Vertex AI. Anthropics' most capable and intelligent model to date, Claude 3 Opus, will also be available with his Vertex AI in the coming weeks.

Claude 3 Sonnet saves time writing code and parsing text from images, excels at data processing tasks like search and retrieval, and supports use cases like product recommendations, predictions, and targeted marketing. To do.

Claude 3 Haiku is the perfect option for building fast and accurate customer interactions, applying content moderation, optimizing logistics, managing inventory, extracting knowledge from unstructured data, and more.

In this blog post, we share how Google Cloud simplifies working with Anthropics' latest models, highlight customer testimonials, and provide a guide to getting started with Claude 3 with Vertex AI.

Why use Claude 3 models with Google Cloud?

Vertex AI Model Garden includes over 130 models, from cutting-edge frontier models like Claude 3 and Google's Gemini model family to open models like Meta's Llama 2 and Mistral AI's Mixtral 8x7B. This variety of core models, plus a rich set of model development and deployment tools, makes Vertex AI a comprehensive, enterprise-ready destination for working with generative-based models like Claude 3 at scale. .

Flexibility and Choice: Experimentation and optionality are key when balancing generative AI capabilities against budget constraints. Through Vertex AI, we are committed to providing our customers with a wide range of models and tools that give them more flexibility and choice. Whether you need large-scale models for complex analysis, lightweight models to power large-scale conversation experiences, or anything in between, use Vertex AI. Customers can then test, compare, and build generated AI applications for specific use cases. Built-in data privacy, security, and governance: Vertex AI has data privacy and security built-in. Data that Google Cloud commits not to use to train models remains in your control and is not shared with model providers. Google Cloud offers robust regional availability to meet a variety of data residency requirements, identity and access management (IAM) tools to create and manage access to base models, and other enterprise-grade features. Customers can interact with Claude 3 API endpoints on Vertex AI in the same way they interact with other Vertex AI endpoints, making it easy to integrate Anthropic's latest services. Ease of use: Claude 3 is delivered as a serverless, managed API on top of his Vertex AI, so customers don't have to worry about managing the underlying infrastructure. A pay-as-you-go pricing model and autoscaling capabilities allow organizations to optimize costs and move from experimentation to production-grade generative AI application deployment quickly and easily.listen to your customers

Businesses are excited to adopt Claude 3 with Vertex AI for a wide range of use cases, including powering customer chat, automating task processing, and generating code.

GitLab: GitLab's AI-powered DevSecOps platform embeds AI across the software development lifecycle with an approach that prioritizes privacy and transparency, said Hilary Benson, GitLab's senior director of product management. I am. By leveraging the Anthropics Claude model with Vertex AI, we look forward to helping our customers leverage the benefits of his AI to deliver secure software faster. Poe by Quora: At Poe, we're helping shape the way people interact with AI, giving millions of users around the world one place to chat, explore, and build with a variety of AI-powered bots. says Spencer Chan, his product lead for Poe by Quora. . Claude is very popular in Poe due to his strengths in multiple areas, including creative writing and understanding images. Users find Claude's answers detailed and easy to understand, and they love how the interactions feel like natural conversations. With millions of messages exchanged every day between a user and his Anthropics Claude-based bot, we were excited to be able to work with the Anthropics Claude 3 model in Vertex AI. How to get started with Claude 3 with Vertex AI

Follow these simple steps to access the Claude 3 Sonnet and Claude 3 Haiku models.

Access the Vertex AI Model Garden console and select the Claude 3 Sonnet or Claude 3 Haiku model tile.[有効にする]Click the button and follow the instructions below. You now have instant access to your chosen Claude 3 model.[コードの表示]Click the button to get sample code or start querying Claude 3 models in Vertex AI using the built-in colab notebook.

For more information about Anthropic's Claude 3 model on Google Cloud, see Vertex AI's Claude 3 documentation. Customers can also find the Claude 3 Sonnet and Claude 3 Haiku models on Google Cloud Marketplace.

