TikTok Notes is a new competitor to Instagram.What is the app and how does it work? | Social Media





TikTok quietly launched Instagram rival Notes in Australia and Canada on Thursday, testing a new app dedicated to still images and text.

what is that?

A TikTok spokesperson said Notes is a dedicated space for photo and text content and a means for users to create and share their creativity. For the average person, it is very similar to Metas Instagram. A place to share still images and text.

Need a new account?

No, if you have an existing TikTok account, you can use it. The company last week generally indicated to app users that existing or future posts within the TikTok app would appear in Notes unless they opted out, but this is understood to have not been implemented at the time of the app's launch. has been done.

What can I post there?

You can post photos and images with captions, but unlike Instagram, you can post captions for your photos as well as captions.

What can you see there?

So far, it looks like typical space-filling meme-style content, but as more people start using it and content creators join and follow their friends on the platform, things will change. This may change.

Just like regular TikTok, there's a “Following” tab that shows you who you follow, and a “for you” tab that shows you the TikTok algorithm's decisions about what to show you on the platform.

Do you have a story?

No, so far it appears to be an old-school Instagram-style app where the photos you post are posted on your profile instead of for a limited time.

What about reels?

Well, no, because Reels is Instagram's answer to the endlessly scrolling short video apps of TikToks. The TikTok version of Reels is TikTok.

Skip past newsletter promotions

The Australian Morning Briefing breaks down the day's big stories and explains what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may include information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by external parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and are subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Has the company announced when it will be available outside of Australia and Canada?

At this stage, no. At this time, it is only available for download and limited testing in these two countries.

It's not clear why Australia and Canada launched first, but technology companies generally roll out new features and services to smaller populations of like-minded people before rolling them out more broadly in countries like the UK and US. We often deploy and test in Western countries. In countries like the EU, where app regulations are strict.

Should I install it?

If you work for a government agency in either country and want to install it on your work device, the same ban that currently applies to regular apps from Chinese-owned companies on government agency devices in Australia and Canada It can be said that the measures are likely to be applied. Applies to this app.

Other than that, the usual warnings about privacy concerns and what social media apps collect from you, use at your own risk.

It's difficult to say at this stage. Metas' habit of adapting features from competitors from Snapchat to TikTok to Instagram has been successful for the company so far. The Guardian reported that Instagram will overtake TikTok in app downloads in 2023, following the success of its TikTok clone Reels.

Although Instagram has more active users (1.5 billion vs. 1.1 billion), the data shows that TikTok users spend more time on the app than Instagram users (95 minutes vs. 62 minutes a day).

It remains to be seen whether another social giant like TikTok can be similarly successful in imitating Instagram.

Isn't TikTok going to be banned soon?

So far, no plans have been initiated in Western countries such as the US and Australia, despite all the noise around them, but it remains a very real problem.

Canada announced last month that it was conducting a national security review of TikTok.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/media/2024/apr/18/tiktok-notes-instagram-competitor-launch-canada-australia-what-is-it-explainer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos