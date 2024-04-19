Her fiancé chose a wedding dress he didn't like, so he told her what he really thought about it »TwistedSifter





Ouch… You can already say it of this title that this story is not going to be pretty… And it's a fact, Jack! Now it's up to you if you think this guy acted like an ass or if what he said to his future wife was no big deal. Get all the details below and see what you think. “So my fiancée and I are getting married in 9 months. She has been shopping with her daughters for months. She found the dress she liked and bought it, and was too excited to keep it a secret. She showed me pictures of the bridesmaids' dresses and I told her they were pretty, and matched my groomsmen's suits very well. Anyway, she took out her dress and asked me what I thought about it. I specifically asked her if she wanted the God honest truth and wanted me to critique the dress or if she knew she loved it and just wanted to show it to me. She said she wanted my opinion. Uh oh… She put on the dress and walked out of the bathroom and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little disappointed. She's a gorgeous woman and she looks amazing in everything, of course, but the dress completely overshadowed her and didn't really fit the theme of the wedding she had worked so hard for. She wanted a forest type theme, magical and whimsical. Flower crowns on the bridesmaids etc. But she chose a super sparkly dress with a HUGE skirt, which looked nothing like the simply bodycon dresses she had shown me many times. She chose a huge Disney princess dress and I didn't like the way it looked at all. Here we go… I was honest when I told her I didn't like it and I was surprised she chose it because it just didn't seem to fit her and I just thought it was too poof and too bright. She became very quiet and stormed back upstairs, then stormed out of the house and went to her mother's house. Texted me saying she couldn't believe I would say I didn't like it and what a jerk I am and blocked the number. It's our first major fight and I'm so annoyed because I ASKED if she wanted a real opinion and she said yes. AITA for telling her I don't like the dress? Check out what Reddit users had to say about it. Someone asked a good question… Another person thinks everyone in this story SUCKS. One Reddit user thinks this could have been handled differently. This person thinks they acted like a *******. Uh oh… I think these two might have some problems… If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws free housing in exchange for childcare, but things changed when they didn't respect not their end of the bargain.

