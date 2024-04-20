



Earth Day, April 20, 2024, is a poignant reminder that the risks from climate change and decarbonization are higher than ever, and decarbonization is more important than ever. But decarbonizing the global economy and reaching net zero will not be easy. Our research shows that the transition could require an additional $3.5 trillion in average annual spending on physical assets by 2050. Achieving this goal requires urgent and decisive action, and organizations can play a variety of roles. In addition to managing their own risks and opportunities, they will likely need to play a pivotal role in the massive reallocation of capital to achieve net zero. Technology can help them get there.

For example, consider the potential impact of cloud-enabled technologies on decarbonization efforts in the transportation sector. McKinsey's Huang Gao, Eric Hannon, Cindy Levy and colleagues found that out of 455 use cases identified, more than 50 decarbonization efforts could reduce up to 2.8 GtCO2e by 2050. He writes that he has the potential to contribute. Key initiatives include load and route optimization, charging networks, real-time warehousing, and more.

Check out these insights to learn more about the important role technology plays in protecting our planet. Also, visit Catalyst Zero to learn how your organization can accelerate your journey to a low-carbon future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/themes/from-innovation-to-preservation-the-role-of-tech-in-sustainability The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

