TCL releases expanded mini LED TV lineup including 115-inch screen for $20,000





TCL on Monday announced a huge, eye-catching, and eye-catchingly expensive 115-inch mini-LED TV, in addition to a much more affordable 2024 TV that you might actually be able to buy.

The 115-inch QM89 not only promises a big image, but also a bright image with up to 5,000 nits of brightness and 20,000 local dimming zones. Screens of this size are typically found in projectors, but the QM89 is brighter than any, and TCL says it's meant to upgrade your home theater setup without compromising image quality. That is, if you're willing to shell out $20,000. .

The company also announced the price of its successor to the QM8, currently the best overall TV.

98 inch TCL QM851.

This model received high praise in reviews due to its excellent image quality for the price. Equipped with mini-LEDs, it delivers brighter images with higher contrast and more precise local dimming than standard-sized LEDs. One notable drawback of the QM8 was that it was offered in limited sizes, with the smallest being 65 inches.

This year's QM851, which was first announced at CES 2024, is similarly only 65 inches or larger, but smaller sizes of Q series step-down models (QM65, QM68, QM7, etc.) are also available. Note that the QM851 is the top-of-the-line model in the Q series, so these smaller sizes sacrifice some image quality, including lower brightness. In particular, QM751 and QM851 are his two models in the series equipped with mini-LED technology. Below is the new size and price breakdown for the Q Series.

TCL QM851 and QM751 Prices Model Size (inches) Price 55QM751G 55$80065QM751G 65$1,10075QM751G 75$1,50085QM751G 85$2,00098QM751G 98$5,00065QM851G 65$1,50 07 5QM851G 75$2,00085QM851G 85$3,00098QM851G 98$6,000115QM891G 115 $20,000

TCL also released the latest addition to its non-QLED S series, the S5. The S5 is a more basic TV with smart TV capabilities, available in 43- to 85-inch sizes and starting at $350.

The new 2024 TCL TVs go on sale today.

