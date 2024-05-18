Grupo Aval's digital wallet dale! wins Top FinTech America Award for Technology Excellence





COLUMBIA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — The digital finance landscape is rapidly evolving, with the adoption of digital payment solutions increasing significantly. This change requires a robust technology infrastructure that can reliably meet the increasing demand for secure and efficient financial transactions. At the forefront of this innovation in Colombia is Grupo Aval, the country's most prominent financial holding company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and its digital wallet dale!.

Dale these days! made headlines by winning the Platinum Award in the Infrastructure, Ecosystem and Backend category at the prestigious Fintech Americas Awards in Miami. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and resources that have gone into it. invested in transaction core upgrades. These improvements will ensure our 2.6 million users and future customers enjoy seamless access to their funds, increasing dale's credibility. As a digital payment method.

Ray Ruga, CEO of Fintech Americas, highlighted the significant advances made by dale. For the back-office platform, the infrastructure has been specifically modernized to better serve customers. This award recognizes dale!'s commitment to customer-centric innovation as well as technological advancement.

José Manuel Ayerve Osorio, CEO of dale!, expressed his pride in this achievement and said: “Winning this award is a proud moment for us and recognizes our commitment to our customers.'' It's a thing. We have begun a major overhaul of our transactional core to strengthen our technology infrastructure in anticipation of anticipated growth. Our goal is to provide our clients with a reliable platform that is available whenever they need to trade, reinforcing their trust in digital wallets.

Dale's success! In this area, he is particularly supported by his strategic partnership with Sofka Technologies. Sofka CEO Esteban Alonso praises Dale! The pursuit of outstanding technology was recognized for contributing to the achievement of this prestigious honor. He said, “We are proud to partner with Dale!” And witness how our collaborative efforts lead to significant recognition of its functional robustness.

In conclusion, José Manuel Ayerve Osorio reaffirmed dale!'s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, stating: “We continue to strive to be a benchmark in the Colombian market through continuous improvement of the user experience.'' , thereby contributing to innovation in the financial system.”

This award not only highlights dale!'s achievements, but also demonstrates the broader trend toward digital financial solutions that are reshaping the economic landscape in Colombia and abroad and setting new standards for innovation in Colombia's financial sector. Masu.

