Hyundai and Kia participate in Viva Technology 2024 to unveil innovative collaboration on ZER01NE





Seoul/Paris, May 22, 2024 Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (Hyundai Motor) and Kia Motors Co., Ltd. (Kia Motors) will be hosting Europe's largest startup event to be held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from May 2225. We are pleased to announce our participation in Viva Technology 2024. .

At the event, Hyundai and Kia will demonstrate their commitment to global open innovation and partnerships through the ZER01NE Open Innovation Platform, showcasing promising start-ups, creative interdisciplinary projects and sports technologies.

ZER01NE spotlights three companies selected from the Startup Acceleration Program.

In-house startup MOBINN, which was successfully spun off in 2023, is developing autonomous robots capable of climbing stairs, suitable for last-mile deliveries and patrols in urban environments Bulgarian startup BIOMYC specializes in next-generation materials and presents a sustainable future for cars Interiors include materials based on mycelium composites Dutch startup JEDLIX focuses on Vehicle-Grid Integration (VGI) and smart charging, optimizing electricity prices based on supply and demand

Furthermore, the creative collective IVAAIU CITY, supported by ZER01NE, provides insight into how humans and robots will coexist in the future through the fusion of art, technology, and business.

Event participants will be able to try out the vision-based heart rate measurement sports technology developed by Hyundai-Kia R&D for the Korean national archery team that will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Launched in 2018, ZER01NE is an open innovation platform that discovers and invests in global startups, supports the establishment of innovative employee-led in-house startups, and sponsors creators who present new visions for the future society and mobility.

By participating in Viva Technology 2024, ZER01NE aims to expand its collaborative base with global startups and increase opportunities with innovative technology startups, venture capitalists, global technology companies, academic institutions and creative organizations. This participation is expected to strengthen Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors' open innovation efforts and promote the growth of the global startup ecosystem by collaborating with creative talent and innovative partners from around the world.

