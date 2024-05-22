“Embracing International Alliances” Swiss biotech innovations to be showcased at BIO 2024 International Conference to be held in San Diego from June 3-6, 2024





ZURICH, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Swiss life science innovation will once again be on display at the BIO 2024 convention in San Diego. Swiss Global Enterprise will present 41 Swiss biotech stars in the SWISS BIOTECH pavilion, demonstrating Switzerland's important role in the healthcare sector.

Companies presenting at this year's conference will showcase a wide range of innovative solutions from drug discovery, leveraging AI for data analysis, clinical trial management, and pharmaceutical consulting services.

The Swiss biotech industry once again generated record revenues from collaborations and licensing deals. Swiss biotech companies often have successful partnerships with large pharmaceutical companies, and thanks to a record number of approvals from Swissmedic, the EMA, the FDA and other global regulatory authorities, Sales have increased significantly. Meanwhile, public funding remained dire, and private funding maintained its pace from 2023.

Michael Altorfer, CEO of the Swiss Biotechnology Association, said: “Switzerland has established itself as a reliable partner in bilateral and multilateral collaborations, with R&D and manufacturing capabilities far exceeding its own needs. “I am doing so,” he said.

Swiss Business Hub USA, together with its partners Swiss Biotechnology Association, Innosuisse, Swiss Global Enterprise and its U.S. representatives, will bring to BIO 2024 the cutting-edge innovation for which Switzerland is always recognized.

Swiss Global Enterprise will be hosting a Swiss Reception in Boston and New York with partner Swissnex on Tuesday, June 4th from 5pm to 6:30pm at Booth #2111 in the Swiss Pavilion .

Alila Health

Alira Health provides global consulting and clinical services enabled by technology and real-world evidence.

Ariadne.ai ag

We specialize in leveraging artificial intelligence for advanced data analysis in biomedical research.

Baccella SA

It focuses on manufacturing live biotherapeutic products for pharmaceutical companies.

BioAlps Association

It serves as a life sciences cluster that fosters networking and collaboration in the BioAlps community.

Bioengineering AG

We provide bioprocess engineering solutions from development to production scale.

Biopur SA

We operate a life sciences campus that supports innovation and development in the healthcare and biotechnology sectors.

BioVersys AG

We are working on research and development of drugs to overcome drug resistance.

Business location Switzerland

Promote Switzerland as a great place for business and investment.

DiNABIOS is a DiNAQOR group company

He specializes in innovative treatments for patients with genetic heart disease.

EPIC Swiss Property Management GmbH

We offer comprehensive property management services throughout Switzerland.

Insphero AG

Develop and manufacture 3D microtissues for drug discovery and toxicity testing.

Kisco Pharma Outsourcing Solutions

We provide outsourcing solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution.

KPMG

We provide audit, tax and advisory services to support your organization

Molecular Partners AG

Developing a new class of custom-made protein therapeutics known as DARPin molecules.

novigenics

The company focuses on the development and commercialization of blood tests for early cancer detection and precision medicine.

Obalis AG

We specialize in the development and commercialization of orthopedic and surgical implants.

OM Pharma

Engaged in research, development, and sales of pharmaceuticals for respiratory and vascular diseases.

PDC Therapeutics

The company focuses on developing precision medicines for the treatment of serious rare diseases.

Superlab Switzerland AG

Providing high-tech laboratory services and research facilities for life science companies.

TigerMed Switzerland SA

Provides clinical trial management and pharmaceutical consulting services.

Venture Valuation Co., Ltd.

We specialize in evaluating and valuing growth companies in the life sciences and technology sectors.

Amphilix

It focuses on innovative technologies for the development and production of biopharmaceuticals.

Celestia Biotech AG

The company specializes in developing targeted therapies for cancer and other serious diseases based on modulating gene expression.

selvie

Dedicated to advancing mitochondrial transplantation therapies to treat acute and chronic degenerative diseases.

Full Male Fella

We provide high-throughput screening services using innovative fluorescence-based technology.

nagi bioscience

Developed the first Organism-on-Chip technology for automated ethical testing of pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

REM Analytics SA

We specialize in microbiome analysis and solutions for medical and agricultural applications.

Skylight

Discover biomarkers and advance precision medicine using single-cell technology and AI-driven data analysis.

Sinendos Therapeutics AG

Our focus is on developing breakthrough therapies for the treatment of central nervous system diseases.

Vandria

We provide digital solutions that increase the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare and medical management.

alpha onco

We are working to develop innovative tumor treatments.

BioArk

It provides infrastructure and support to start-ups and established companies in the life sciences sector.

Kaydos SA

It mainly specializes in virtual reality solutions for therapeutic and rehabilitation applications.

Curio Biotech SA

Focuses on developing new cell secretome-based therapeutics for regenerative medicine.

Excelgene

Produce biopharmaceuticals using advanced cell line engineering and protein production techniques.

immunity skills

We offer workshops and training on immunotherapy and biomanufacturing.

Novotisol SA

Developing chitosan-based formulations for enhanced delivery of biopharmaceuticals.

Olio Therapeutics

He specializes in developing treatments for respiratory diseases.

SETI / Canton VS

It supports the economic development of the canton of Valais, particularly in the areas of technology, education and innovation.

Stmm Biotech

We are working on bioprocesses that utilize human stem cells for regenerative medicine.

Swiss Biotechnology Center

We provide laboratory services, research and development, and consulting to foster innovation in biotechnology.

ten23 health Valais Co., Ltd.

We provide drug development and manufacturing services with a focus on sustainable practices.

SWISS BIOTECH companies will be available for media and partner interviews throughout the week.

www.s-ge.com

About Swiss Global Enterprise Swiss Global Enterprise (S-GE) is the official Swiss organization for export and investment promotion, with around 200 employees at locations throughout Switzerland and abroad. S-GE supports Swiss small and medium-sized enterprises in their international business and helps innovative foreign companies to set up shop in Switzerland. In doing so, we rely on a unique network of national and international partners. This enables us to create added value for our customers and prosperity for Switzerland. As a non-profit organization, we provide public services to our clients on behalf of the Swiss Confederation (SECO – Secretariat for Economic Affairs) and the cantons. In cooperation with the Federal Foreign Office (FDFA), we operate 27 offices in 31 countries, so-called Swiss Business Hubs and Trade Points. Thanks to our global partner network, we also support customers in many other countries.

Source Swiss Business Hub USA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embracing-international-alliances-swiss-biotech-innovation-on-display-at-the-bio-2024-international-convention-in-san-diego-june-3-6-2024-302152141.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos