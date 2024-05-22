Google, more tools for advertisers including new formats for AI generated search





Google tests a new method of distributing advertisements under the automatic query results extracted from various sources, in parallel with various other advertising updates. . The advertiser's existing search, shopping, and the AI ​​Outline Advertisement, which uses the Performance Max Campaign, debuted on Tuesday on his Google Marketing Live.

At a press event in New York, Google executives declined to say how many advertisers and users are participating in testing AI summary ads. But the search giant cited one example of showing ads for retailers like Instacart and Walmart's Downy and Bounce when users asked how to get wrinkles out of their clothes. Another new search format allows users to upload images and various criteria to find products based on their shopping needs.

Rachel Melgaard, Google's director of global search advertising, said in a press preview that it will help you get truly customized recommendations before you even get to the point where you need to go through the process on your website. This is a very exciting end-to-end experience for consumers and allows advertisers to collaborate with consumers before they buy.

AI Overview ads are only one of the many new advertising formats and features announced on Tuesday. Others include:

AI-assisted brand guideline tool for P-MAX campaigns. AI image editing tool to remove or add parts of image ads. Image creation tool using reference photos. Animated advertisements from still images. A visually focused brand profile with product images, videos, reviews, and more. Expanded access to Ad Data Manager for all advertisers. and expand on existing formats such as virtual try-on ads and his 360-degree rotating product ads.

Google isn't the only company rapidly rolling out new advertising capabilities powered by generative AI. Others include META, which recently released its own advertising format suite for creating and optimizing images through the ADVANTAGE PLUS, a rival of Performance Max. Meanwhile, Microsoft, which hosted the keynote at the Microsoft Build conference yesterday, is also developing new generative AI tools for advertising. Another upcoming player is Perplexity. The startup plans to introduce advertising for its generative AI search platform later this year. Other online platforms have generative AI tools for advertisers, including Snap, TikTok, Reddit, and Nextdoor.

Despite all the innovations, there are also many concerns. Publishers, advertisers, and digital copyright experts may have a thorough review of search by generated AI, but what damage to media companies, small and medium -sized enterprises, creators, and advertisers that decrease traffic and revenue I am concerned that there will be. Google is in the midst of an antitrust law in the search project, and another monopoly on the digital advertising business is scheduled for September.

According to Brendon Claham, Google's vice president of search and commerce global advertising solutions, the new tool aims to control Google's generative AI to create more on-brand creative assets. Google also provides advertisers with even more recommendations, helping marketers make creative decisions based on their assets and campaign goals. However, he said advertisers will still have control and final approval of the creative.

Certainly, the depth and width of creative assets [is] “In addition to marketing purposes, it's kind of at the heart of it,” Claham told Digiday before Google's announcement. “But we also know that it's not enough to have creative that performs well; it also has to align with the brand.”

Jim Lesinski, clinical professor of marketing at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, said Google's latest AI integration marks a transformative moment in the evolution of digital marketing. He also mentioned other updates, such as Google allowing marketers to optimize search campaigns for profit, not just clicks and return on ad spend.

Lecinski has been particularly impressed that Google is strategically focused on strengthening creativity, personalization, and user engagement through AI. These innovations represent a paradigm shift towards more efficient, personalized and engaging advertising, setting a new standard for the industry. ”

In a press preview of Google Marketing Live by Google and brand executives, Mike Jacobs, a vice president in charge of Etsys, is generated by Marketing, especially in marketing, so marketing AI is generated overall. He said he is excited to use it. Jacobs recognizes the potential of generative AI and has seen some positive results. For now, he sees it as a workflow tool, not something that's ready for prime time, at least not yet. He also mentioned the importance of ad creation formats being implemented at scale.

We have 120 million products, all with different images, so we can work with sellers, whether they're our brand or someone else's. Permissions to do so control everything, Jacobs said. Technology is definitely getting there. Will we reach a point where we're willing to give up that power? I don't think the industry is there yet, but Google has a big role to play in leading the way there. I think.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://digiday.com/media-buying/google-rolls-out-more-tools-for-advertisers-including-new-formats-for-ai-generated-search/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos