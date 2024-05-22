Google Pay now shows card rewards, BNPL options, and more





Google Pay is rolling out a number of updates that leverage integration with other Google products, including Android and the Chrome browser. Starting Wednesday, people checking out with Google Pay can review a card's perks and benefits before choosing one, use Buy Now Pay Later through partners like Affirm and Zip, and more. You will be able to enter your card details via biometrics or PIN. Instead of entering a security code.

This change will enhance the experience for consumers using Google Pay and give it a competitive advantage over other payment methods, including built-in payment systems for developers and retailers from companies like Stripe, and Google Pay's payment services. It is intended to increase. For example, other tech giants like Apple, Amazon, and PayPal.

One of the most attractive features being rolled out now is the ability to see the benefits and rewards of each card before making a choice. Google points out that consumers who have multiple credit cards with different benefits may not always remember when it's best to use which card. For example, some cards offer travel-related rewards, while others offer dining rewards or cash back. Going forward, it will be easier for someone to choose the right card for them.[カード番号]Click the box to select a card from your list of saved payment methods, and Google Pay will show you the relevant card benefits that come with each card.

Image credit: Google

The feature will initially support American Express and Capital One cards, but Google says it plans to expand to support more cards in the future. Additionally, it only works on Chrome desktop at this time.

Another new feature is the introduction of a “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) option at checkout. Google began piloting the option earlier this year and is now rolling it out to more merchant sites and Android apps across the United States. The tech giant has partnered with BNPL companies such as Affirm and Zip for this service. At checkout, Google Pay users can sign in to an existing account with these providers or sign up for a provider from the checkout screen.

Image credit: Google

Additionally, Google makes it easy to verify your selected cards without having to enter a security code, which you often have to look up manually.

Instead, Google will allow Chrome and Android users to see their card details in the same way they unlock their Android devices. This means users will be able to authenticate their cards using their fingerprint, face scan, or screen lock PIN. Users can also set up device unlocking, which requires the device to be unlocked before card details can be viewed. This feature is designed to keep your card information safe from others who have access to your device.

Image credit: Google

This new feature is currently rolling out to Google Pay on the web and Android.

