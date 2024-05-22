Never lose your remote again – Google TV introduces new Find My Remote feature in Android 14 for TV





The Find My Remote feature is finally coming to some Google TV devices as part of the new Android 14 for TV update, according to Android Authority.

References to this feature, which is already available on the Walmart Onn 4K TV Pro streaming box, were spotted in an emulator build of Android 14 for TV sent to developers after its announcement at the recent Google I/O developer conference. Ta. Gemini, Android 15, etc.

This feature is already built into some of the best streaming devices, such as various Roku streamers, and is designed to help you find your lost remote by emitting a sound from the remote itself to alert you to its location. I am. On the Onn 4K TV Pro, when the user presses a button on the front of the box, this alert is triggered by both a beep and the blinking of his LED light on the remote control. If the remote is within 30 feet of his Onn streaming box, the search process will last 30 seconds.

How to connect to other Google TV devices

Image of Google TV's “Find My Remote” settings (Image credit: AFTVNews)

The “Find My Remote” feature will ship natively on Android 14 TV devices like Google TV, but it's unclear if it will work on older TV devices. If it does, it will be added via a firmware update.

Naturally, for this feature to work you'll also need a remote control with a speaker and LEDs that emit sound and light. Could this hint at an updated remote control design for future Google TV devices?

If Find My Remote comes to older devices via an update, the question arises as to whether the remote will need to be updated or whether there will be another way to find the remote without using sound, such as a more noticeable flashing LED.

If you're someone who frequently loses your remote, this could prove to be a very useful feature — now you just need to find out if it works with your existing Google TV devices.

