A Southern California middle school student's graffiti could end up on Google's homepage





An Orange County middle school student has been selected to represent California in the annual Doodle for Google competition.

Every year, hundreds of students across the United States submit their new interpretations of the famous Google typeface in the hopes of their work being featured on the search engine's homepage.

The contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, the Freely Associated Territories and U.S. military bases.

Entries will ultimately be narrowed down to a top 55, with one artist representing each state or region. Regional winners will be split into five categories based on age and grade level, with one winner chosen from each category, followed by an overall winner.

Doodles will be judged on artistic merit, creativity and how well the artist communicates the theme.

Yanuo Lee, of Laguna Niguel, a student at the Western California Academy of Art and Design in San Gabriel, was selected to represent California and will compete in the 6th-7th grade division.

This year, Google celebrated its 25th anniversary, and artists were asked to communicate their hopes for the next 25 years through their artwork. Some artists depicted safer communities, a cleaner planet, or even technological innovation.

Li opted for a personal interpretation of the prompt.

“My wish for the next 25 years is for families to laugh more, watch more sunsets, eat dinners together, stay together, and no one to die alone,” Lee wrote. “In this painting I portray a family that loves each other, a family that would risk their lives for each other, a family that supports each other, a family that puts up with the shortcomings of others.”

Created by West California Academy of Art and Design student Yannuo Li, this piece was selected to represent California in the 2024 Doodle for Google competition. Loving (Courtesy of Google)

Currently, 55 regional and state winners have been selected, and voting is underway to determine the five finalists and ultimate winner.

Lee has already received a message from Google and some products in recognition of being selected as the California state winner, and the top five finalists will each receive a $5,000 scholarship.

The national winner will receive all of this, plus a $55,000 college scholarship, $50,000 worth of equipment and technology packages for their school or organization, a personal trophy, and of course, the chance to see their work on the front page of the world's most popular search engine.

To see the full list of regional winners and vote for your favorite, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Fix Suggest a Fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/california/southern-california-middle-schoolers-doodle-could-be-featured-on-google-homepage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos