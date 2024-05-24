How to avoid AI in Google Search





Artificial intelligence is everywhere these days, and Google is generously pumping AI features into its various products. At its Google I/O 2024 event, the company announced that AI will be featured more prominently in search results, powered by a new search-specific version of its Gemini AI model.

Google has been testing AI results in search for a few months now, but only with a limited number of users. Now, these features are rolling out to all users in the U.S. and will be available internationally soon. This means that for certain queries, you'll see AI-generated answers before you even follow the web link.

For example, say you want to know the best places to take kids in Yosemite National Park. Before you even look at travel websites, you’ll likely see some AI-generated suggestions (of course, Google’s AI will crawl and digest those websites to give you an answer; Gemini has never actually been to Yosemite, nor has it had kids).

Maybe you want to stick with human-curated knowledge, maybe you're not at all happy with the AI ​​clutter currently on the web, maybe you're concerned about where AI is heading, or maybe you just don't want to be fooled by AI illusions. Whatever your concerns, you can switch to an AI-free search experience.

Back to the web Change your default search engine in Chrome. Screenshot: Google

At the same time as introducing these new AI features, Google has also added a new Web tab to its search engine page. After performing a search, you'll see[その他]Click on the tab[Web]You can find this tab by selecting . It shows a traditional list of links without any chatbot responses added.

To avoid having to manually switch to this tab every time, you can set this type of web search as your default. In Google Chrome:

Click on the three dots (top right) and click on Settings and search engines. (Note: If you don't see the search engine option, click on the hamburger menu on the top left.) Select Manage search engines and site search. Click on Add next to Site Search. Enter “Google Web” as the name and “www.google.com” as the shortcut. Enter “{google:baseURL}/search?udm=14&q=%s” in the URL box. Click on Add to confirm your selection. Search engines can be edited in settings. Screenshot: Google

Next, click on the three dots to the right of your new search engine.[デフォルトに設定]to set it as your default choice, which means that when you perform a search from Chrome's address bar, for example, that search engine will always be used.

If you use a different browser, there should be a similar setting somewhere for changing the default search browser. Type “https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14” as your search string and you'll see the results in Web Tabs right away.

Change your search engine DuckDuckGo is one alternative search engine option. Screenshot: DuckDuckGo

Of course, there is another option: switch to a search engine that is not run by Google. Perhaps the best-known alternative is Microsoft Bing, but it too is now packed with AI features, so if you want simple, easy-to-understand search results from the web, Bing may not be the best option.

For a clean and private search engine experience, try DuckDuckGo (there's a button on the front page to set it as your default browser). Your searches won't be tracked, and although there are ads on the results pages, they're not particularly intrusive or annoying.

Another search engine worth checking out is Ecosia. The site uses advertising revenue from your searches to help plant trees and protect ecosystems around the world, and it's super easy to use. Like DuckDuckGo, there's no user tracking, and the results are displayed clearly and easily on your screen.

Then there's Brave Search, which follows the same principles as the other two we mentioned: privacy and simplicity. You type in what you're looking for and you're presented with a minimalistic, organized list of results (it even includes a separate section for Reddit discussions, which is handy). Brave Search actually has an AI button, but it doesn't show the AI ​​responses by default; you have to click it manually to see the AI-generated text.

