Hub71 Announces New Academic Partnership to Develop Digital Talent in Abu Dhabi





Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s Technology Ecosystem, has partnered with the UAE University Science and Innovation Park (UAEU SIP) and INSEAD Middle East Campus to improve Abu Dhabi’s talent and attract new science and technology capabilities to the community.

In a PwC 2020 survey of CEOs in the Middle East, 70% said availability of key digital skills was a business threat, and a GCC Hopes and Fears survey found only 23% of employees. I found that I was learning new skills through my employer. Better understand or use technology.

Institutions will benefit from the Hub71s network of partners and professional mentors who support students and graduates, in addition to startups that receive priority access to the Hub71 incentive program.

Partnerships also include access to innovation workshops, collaborative programs, events, hackathons, and Hub71-based WeWork x Hub71 coworking spaces. Graduates can also take advantage of recruitment and internship opportunities with Hub71 startups.

Hub71 CEO Hanan Harhara Al Yafei finds it difficult for many industries and organizations, large and small, to ultimately hire digital talent to drive Abu Dhabi’s technological transformation.

With this in mind, we will develop the right skills needed to extend the life of Abu Dhabi’s global technology ecosystem, develop talented people, and increase the talent pool of startups to seed the future. I sprinkled it.

The new Hub71 Mentorship Program, meHub71, hosts a pool of mentors from different backgrounds to support startups. The founders have the right experience to pair with startups, companies, VCs and other innovation stream mentors to make meaningful connections and facilitate knowledge exchange.

Hub71 has also partnered with Yougig to introduce an online marketplace to the startup community, giving over 1 million tech developers worldwide exclusive access. Through software development companies in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia, Hub71 startups can now secure and strengthen their teams with a variety of remote and on-site developers and on-demand hourly services.

Abu Dhabi Decode On February 10th, Hub71 will host the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Decode series in a new hybrid format. In a session titled Your Community Awaits, education, academic research, and community developers will play a role in maintaining innovation and creating technology clusters rooted in quality talent, and entrepreneurship to live, work, and expand your business. Focus on the benefits for the home. Abu Dhabi.

The panel will be moderated by Dan Murphy, an anchor and CNBC correspondent in the Middle East, and Sarah Musaram, Chairman of the Ministry of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) of Abu Dhabi, Hanan Harahara Al Yafei, CEO of Hub71, and Gadan. It is composed of the Secretary-General, Luba Youssef al-Hassan. 21 Abu Dhabi Secretariat and Professor Eric Singh, President of Mohammed Binzaid Artificial Intelligence University (MBZUAI).

