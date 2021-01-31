FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake Part 2 “Beyond” the Expectations of Those Who Played the Original Game





In Part 1 of the FF7 remake, most of the people working on the game were big fans of the original.

In most cases, FINAL FANTASY VII Remake surprised most fans of the series with a few twists here, while beautifully recreating Midgar in a spectacular way. This caused the 23-year-old game player to guess where Part 2 was. Take them.

With an ending that promises to make a big difference in the fate of the cloud and the company, even setting a potential look from a character that didn’t exist or wasn’t alive in the original FINAL FANTASY VII could keep the story diverging. There are many sexes. In fact, the developers of FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Part 2 aren’t quite shy about the potential of this different timeline.

This was a direct speech by producer Yoshinori Kitase and co-director Naoki Hamaguchi at CEDEC + KYUSHU 2020 Online, and a joke about the linearity of FINAL FANTASY 13 was made between questions. In an interview translated by @aitakimochi on Twitter, how Kitase wants to bring the same level of detail that not only surprises the Midgar experience to other FF7 worlds, but also enhances it in ways beyond that. I am commenting on. [players] Expectations.

FF7R producer Kitase and co-director Hamaguchi talked a bit about Part 2 at the CEDEC conference! Here is a translation of the excerpt.

Mr. Hamaguchi said that in Part 1 of FF7 Remake, most of the people involved in the game were big fans of the original, but this time in Part 2, he wants to play FF7 Remake and bring in a new one. I am paying attention to those who are. Fold the idea. For example, Part 1 points out how a small idea from FINAL FANTASY 15 affects the way Midgard residents are constantly chatting as a way to add personality to a city through NPCs.

As far as fan speculation is concerned, the story is somewhat free from the original FINAL FANTASY 7, and it’s not really clear where the developers will take the party after leaving Midgar. However, although the world map is implemented and scaled differently, it is no exaggeration to say that the party will one day move to places such as Calm, Cosmo Canyon, Costa del Sol, Junon, Gold Saucer, and even Nibelheim. Open world gameplay, which can be implemented in these sections, is a complete mystery.

Even if the combat experience with the FF7 Remake was very popular, that aspect could be further improved, especially when Final Fantasy 16 is imminent. In addition to future encounters with new party members such as Yuffie, Katesis, and Vincent, we’ll add a lot of game music that should be treated the same as the FF7 remake music was a big hit. Kitase and Hamaguchi can definitely reach their goals.

