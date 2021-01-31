February 2021 Gold Xbox Games: First Batch Now Available





Microsoft will offer five free gifts to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in February instead of the usual four-month free game. The first few free games can be billed now one day before they will be free.

If you have an active subscription, you can claim the excellent Gears 5 along with Resident Evil, Dandara: Fear Edition Trials, Indiana Jones and Emperor’s Tomb, and Lost Planet 2. As always, all of these games can be played on Xbox. One and Xbox Series X | S. There are some that also work on the Xbox 360.

Initially, the news was bittersweet as Microsoft announced a price increase for Xbox Live Gold. However, this was reverted after a few hours, and even games that can be played for free on the console no longer require an Xbox Live Gold subscription to access multiplayer. That turned out to be pretty good!

Set after the Gears 4 event and starring Kait Diaz, Gears 5 is a horror-inspired series entry that delves into the mysterious origins of locusts and the role humanity played in conflict. Its excellent campaign is complemented by a strong competitive multiplayer mode and several collaborative services, including Horde mode. It’s experimenting with storytelling rather than its predecessor, as The Coalition clearly makes it more comfortable to lead the franchise. If Gears 4 feels the same to you, this is very different.

Resident Evil is perfect for February, as it only takes a few months to get Resident Evil Village and the version included in Games With Gold is a remaster of a few years ago. This is a smaller game that is more tense than some of its successors, but emphasizes classic horror over action and reduces the unconscious experience. We’ll also show you some of the best characters in the series, like Jill and Chris.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition may not be a popular name, but Pixel Art Action Games is an acclaimed mysterious adventure with elements of the Metroidvania game. If you like Celeste, you’re quite likely to like Dandara, and this version focuses more on the story.

The tombs of Indiana Jones and the Emperor were released on the original Xbox and took place in China in the 1930s on a classic action-adventure, including a trip to Istanbul. You can access Indiana’s classic equipment, including his whip, and there’s also a hand-to-hand combat system that allows you to put a smack.

Lost Planet 2 is the last giveaway of the month. The Capcom sequel takes you from the original frozen hellish landscape to something a little warmer. However, it retains a good blend of first-game exploration and third-party combat, and is generally considered to be better than the third game released three years later.

Free game of gold in February 2021 Resident Evil: February 1-28 Gear 5: February 1-28 Dandara: Trial of Horror: February 16-March 15 Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb: February 1-15 Lost Planet 2: February 16-28

Currently playing: Gears 5 Video Review

