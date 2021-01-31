Pharrell Williams has partnered with Lorraine Schwarz to launch an initiative to provide mentorship and financing for emerging BIPOC designers.





11:00 AM PST 1/31/2021 by Laurie Brookins

Jeweler worked with the Natural Diamond Council to create a $ 1 million program that included stylist Jason Rembert and other experts as members of the selection committee.

Her gems create a high wattage red carpet moment, but recently Lorraine Schwarz has focused on inclusiveness in her industry.

“I wanted to share my passion with a new generation,” explains a New York-based designer. This is an industry that tends to be passed down from generation to generation, and grandfathers teach their sons and pass on their knowledge to them. .. I’m a third generation diamond dealer, but as a woman I also found a challenge. However, for the black community, the result is less opportunity for mentoring and breakthroughs. I thought I could do something about it.

To provide these opportunities, Schwartz has partnered with the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) in a plan. This is the Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative, a $ 1 million program that allows emerging BIPOC designers to access mentorship and get a $ 20,000 loan to buy diamonds. I wasn’t giving out money. It’s a loan and you also need to prove that you’re serious about your design career, Schwartz said. But if you’re a designer and want to upgrade your collection, this is still a handshake business in many ways, so if no one knows you, the hardest thing is to secure a diamond on consignment. Our plan is to give young designers the means to introduce.

Schwartz’s high wattage looks have become one of the most anticipated elements of the major red carpet. There are memorable moments such as Beyond’s debuting at the Academy Awards in 2005 with Schwartz’s diamond mesh earrings and the magnificent emerald earrings Angelina Jolie wore on her 2009 Oscar. Long-standing relationships with artists such as Pharrell Williams and Kelly Rowland have also stimulated Schwartz’s interest in finding ways to enhance emerging BIPOC designers. I was very fortunate to receive the support from the black community, and I didn’t want to just talk about what I did, Schwartz says. What should I do? This seemed like a way to make a difference. I was willing to put my money in this, so I approached NDC.

Williams, Roland and Tina Knowles serve as honorary advisors to the initiative, and star stylist Jason Rembert welcomes John Boyega, Rita Ora and Issaley as clients to the selection committee with NDC CEO David Kelley and other jewelery experts. Will join.

NDC is the best partner. According to Schwartz, I’ve been working on this for over 6 months because I want to make sure all the steps are correct. We want to create a meaningful opportunity, but we didn’t want to do this too quickly. You have to be very careful about what you promise.

In his statement, Kelly says that creativity and innovation are the forces that move our industry forward, and we need more perspectives to make them happen. This initiative aims to support emerging BIPOC designers by providing access to the previously restricted diamond jewelery industry and facilitating their ingenuity and success. “

For Schwartz, she welcomes the opportunity to prepay it easily on the red carpet among the most famous jewelery designers. “The industry has brought a share of the jewelery war over the years, and I hope this shows that we can unite,” she says.

For more information or to sign up for the Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative, please visit naturaldiamonds.com/eddi.

A version of this story first appeared in the January 27th issue of The Hollywood Reporter. Click here to subscribe.

