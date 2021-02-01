The King of Fighters 15 unveils Benimaru Nikaido in a new trailer





Series veteran Benimaru Nikaido’s electrokinetic move set is back in The King of Fighters 15 alongside team heroes Shun’ei and Meitenkun.

SNK’s King of Fighters 15 is dropping a character trailer in anticipation of the 2021 game release date. The latest trailer includes The King of Fighters veteran Benimaru Nikaido and his signature electrokinetic move set.

Benimaru was identified as a combatant in The King of Fighters 15 on the Teaser trailer last December, but the video officially announces his flying drill kick and inspiring Raijin Fist punch. The trailer highlights the fast-paced fighting style that has made him a terrifying competitor since it first appeared in the series’ first article, The King of Fighters 94.

His move set and towering hairstyle are a familiar sight, but his hero teammates may be a little surprised. Developer SNK always divides characters into teams, often determined by geographic location and the motives of different teams. Benimaru is most commonly fighting with Kyo Kusanagi and Goro Daimon, who are regulars in the Japanese team series. At the end of the trailer, you can see that Benimaru has joined Shun’ei and the recently released Meitenkun is joining the hero team. It’s amazing to see Benimaru away from his usual companions, perhaps foreseeing the events of the King of Fighters 15 story.

Little is known about The King of Fighters 15, with the exception of some characters and art direction. The only information known about the release is sometime in 2021. During the first official character trailer for The King of Fighters 15, creative director Eisuke Ogura said the game was significantly different from the previous title and that this entry would be the most ambitious SNK ever.

The mystery behind this team’s shakeup may have to wait until the King of Fighters 15 is released later this year. Fans need to be aware of future character trailers as they may clarify the mystery of the KOF 15 team.

The King of Fighters 15 will be released in 2021.

