Google should really be open source Chromium





On March 15, 2021, Google will restrict access to many Chrome application programming interfaces (APIs) within the open source Chromium web browser. Google does this because it’s a “third-party Chromium-based browser that integrates Google cloud-based features for Google Chrome users only, such as Chrome sync and Click to Call.”

In other words, “this meant that only a few users could sign in to their Google account and store their personal Chrome sync data, such as bookmarks, not only in Google Chrome, but also in third-party Chromium-based browsers. “.

Google has the full right to do this. It’s their web browser. Yes, Chromium is open source, but if you’re using the API to access the service, Google can call shots. But should only Google decide?

The move by Google has miserable many Linux distribution Chromium developers and maintainers. Tom Callaway, maintainer of Chromium, Red Hat’s community Linux distribution, says Google will block access to Sync and other Google Exclusive APIs from all builds except Google Chrome. This will significantly reduce the functionality of the Fedora Chromium build (along with Chromium in all other distribution packages). “

However, Fedora will continue to ship Chromium. However, there are plenty of other Linux distributors. Eric Hameleers, who manages Chromium for Slackware Linux, is dumping Chromium. “If a package doesn’t work because you don’t have a login to ChromeSync, we won’t package and distribute Chromium for Slackware,” he said.

So, to be honest, what’s important, as there are probably less than a million Linux Chromium users compared to nearly 3 billion PC Chrome users and about 220 million Firefox users? It’s important to note that limiting the use of Chromium is a much bigger issue, not just for Linux programmers and users.

What do you mean? What do all of Vivaldi, Opera, Brave, and Microsoft Edge have in common? Each one is based on the Chromium source code. With the exception of Firefox, there are no important web browsers left other than Chromium PC. Sure, Safari on the iPhone and iPad isn’t part of the Chromium family, but even on Macs that also have Safari built in, one-third of Mac owners use Chrome.

In terms of market share, the US Federal Digital Analytics Program (DAP), which maintains a running count of US government website visits over the last 90 days and is the most popular guide to web browsers, is as of the end of January. , 90% of all PC and Mac web browsers used either Chrome or Chromium-based web browsers.

The last browser to dominate the market share was in 2002, when Internet Explorer (IE) dominated the Internet world with 96% market share. A few years ago in 1998, the Department of Justice (DoJ) brought IE to Windows 95 with a successful effort to kill other major browsers of the day, in case you haven’t or forgotten yet. Sued Microsoft for bundling. Netscape. In theory, the Justice Department won. In fact, when was the last time you used Netscape?

Currently, Google isn’t using Chromium and Chrome to force you to buy a Chromebook like Microsoft did with IE and Windows PCs during the Evil Empire era. But when Linux developers realize their disappointment, it doesn’t matter what Google wants to do with Chromium, Google can do it, and what someone else wants.

This is not the way open source is supposed to work. I think it’s time for all the Chromium developers out there to talk seriously with Google. The vast majority of open source projects do not have a single company that calls every shot. Why do you need chrome?

This is especially true given how dominant Chromium is in the world of web browsers. Chromium can also be claimed to be the world’s most important end-user open source program. please think about it. With 90% control over the browser marketplace, it’s not just people who are “using” the Web. No, 90% buy products from Amazon. I’m working with Microsoft 365. Continue to run line-of-business programs such as Salesforce.

It’s time to consider removing Chromium from Google’s control and providing it to a neutral third-party foundation. If Google doesn’t want to agree with this idea, that’s fine. Fork chrome. This is neither the first nor the last time the top open source programs have been forked.

Yes, the problem here is not in the code itself. This is based on the rules that Google has applied to the API. These service APIs have just sneaked into how Google trapped developers in a world that calls every shot.

Replacing these API service features is not easy. Ask the developers behind Android / e / OS operating systems and smartphones without Google. But that’s possible, and it’s much easier to do with the Community Foundation, with or without Google’s support.

