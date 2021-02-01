Technology and Marketing Keys for Alternative Protein Companies to Survive in Asia for the Long Term





Product development is often the main focus of alternative protein companies, especially in the plant-based sector, and previous expert discussions have been that plant-based consumer growth in Asia is all about products, We have come to the conclusion that it is a new stock research insight from Jeffreys. Technology and good marketing are now said to have emerged as more important factors for investors to consider.

My concern here is mainly in the plant-based sector. There are too many B2C plant-based companies emerging that are focused on new products, but may or may not be technologically differentiated from each other. Many of these delicious or healthy ratings are currently really too high, Matan Lurie, Blink Senior Advisor for Food Technology Accelerators and author of Jeffreys Report on Alternative Proteins, told Food Navigator-Asia.

As a result, we hope that some of these players, perhaps many, will be wiped out and finished. The big companies remain, and some find their own niches like pork in China or target the halal market, but not all survive.

There may be similarities to the internet boom of the 1990s. Technology has certainly changed the world and spawned many of today’s tech giants, but there was still a monumental shakeout in the process. [I believe] You can see the same here.

As a result, we are bearish on plant-based brands that focus on B2C products that do not have technical protection, and we feel that these represent investment risk.

In line with these policies, Lurie emphasized precision fermentation as a very bullish area in the long run due to the short timeline for the existing potential and expected commercialization of this technology.

The companies currently on the market dealing with precision fermentation technology were able to actually make large-scale products today and talked extensively about whey protein, infant formula, eggs, etc., Lurie said. Said.

It’s basically an existing technology that has been used for many years in other industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, so we already know how to use it for large-scale, low-cost production.

This is in contrast to cultured meat technology about 10 years ago, and despite its recent success in Singapore, many bottlenecks and global regulations involved here to reach price equality. I think I’m cautiously optimistic to catch up. There is also the issue of consumer perception. This means that we have to do more to be accepted.

Jeffreys Equity Strategist Simon Powell emphasized the research conducted on bottlenecks in cultivated meat, saying that numbers are the only major issue.

All of these products are on the bench, and you’ll see companies probably take 10 million cells (less than 1 mL) and split them every 18-24 hours until they reach around 1 kg (1 x 105 cells). Was there. What if you have a benchtop bioreactor, but you want to scale up to 3000kg of protein or something a week? He said.

This is a major bottleneck, as the world eats about 420 million tonnes of animal meat annually and requires a huge number of very large bioreactors to sustain this demand. So, if I’m investing, it makes sense to choose a high-value product with a good price margin, like lobster, abalone, blue or yellowfin tuna, but this isn’t for the mass market.

That said, Lully added that while the potential in this area will take some time to come to fruition, it remains bullish on the potential for cultivated meat in the long run.

Win or lose in Asia

Regardless of the type of alternative protein, Lurie and Powell both emphasized that Asia would be the region to conquer if companies wanted success across the sector.

Another important factor to remember is whether the battle for alternative proteins really wins or loses in Asia. Consumers here decide whether the alternative protein will eventually become mainstream or remain a niche product.

Global census data show that after 10 to 20 years, Asia will hold 7 of the 10 most populous cities in the world, followed by 2 from Africa and 1 from Mexico. It has already shown that none of the top 10 are in the west.

Developed countries are also aging rapidly, and soon Asia will have the largest collection of Gen Z consumers in the world, with demographics most likely to accept alternative proteins.

Advice to secure your investment

Overall, Luries’ advice to alternative protein companies seeking to secure investment, whether in the plant-based meat or precision fermentation sector, focuses on technology differentiation and ensures a strong marketing strategy. That is.

He said that even Impossible Foods, one of the largest plant-based brands today, has opened up its own niche by differentiating with the kind of differentiation and innovation heme-making technology that investors want. It was.

Another important thing investors are looking for is the ability to build your brand and the presence of a strong marketing team. This also stands out for larger plant-based companies, such as standing on shelves and building partnerships.

At this point, I don’t think product development is a very important concern. Especially for plant-based companies, investors will focus on their ability to stand on the shelves first.

This is in stark contrast to the advice given to companies in the Chinese market-Tao Zhang, co-founder of Chinese investment firm Dao Foods, is delicious here because consumers are very knowledgeable in terms of taste. Since delicious, affordable development products are the most important factor, companies may first need to carefully consider a particular intended entry market.

