Q & A: Stanford University Alum Annie Baldwin says tech startups deal with electric cars





Daily talked with Stanford University graduate Annie Baldwin MS 19 MBA 19 and talked about her work with eIQ, a company that helps companies switch to electric vehicles. Baldwinds, in collaboration with eIQ, landed her on the 2021 list for Forbes under the age of 30 in December.

Stanford Daily [TSD]: The Forbes 30 Under 30 profile describes important tasks you are doing, such as a company’s vehicle fleet analyzing the driving patterns of thousands of vehicles to determine which ones can be easily replaced. I am. Can you tell us a bit about the work you have done and how this work could affect your current pandemic?

Annie Baldwin [AB]: The problem we were solving with eIQ was that many companies own commercial vehicles, which are internal combustion engines. In fact, transportation accounts for about 40% of US greenhouse gas emissions. So if you need a cleaner environment and want to solve climate change, you really need to figure out how to clean your transportation. The method is to use an electric vehicle instead of an internal combustion engine vehicle. However, a particular problem for many commercial companies is figuring out which electric vehicle actually works for a particular business. This is a very complex issue and the subject is so complex that you just don’t buy an EV. That’s why eIQ has built software that makes the whole process very easy. I worked as a consultant and worked directly with about 30 fleets across the country to help them get started planning. The way this is related to COVID is that there is a strong correlation between COVID risk and asthma and other health problems due to emissions, often transport emissions. So it’s an attractive two-sided approach, but if possible, we need to electrify it to make our transportation system cleaner. Not only can we solve the big existential problem of climate change, but we can also make our population healthier and more resistant to diseases like coronavirus.

TSD: What was your day-to-day responsibility for eIQ Mobility?

AB: I was the director of strategy and operations. That’s why I was in charge of managing all strategic partners. These partners included original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for large electric vehicles. The United States wanted to sell more vehicles to its fleet. I worked directly with the power company. Power companies wanted their customers, the fleet, to buy electric cars because they could sell more electricity. My role was to work directly with these partners. This has enabled OEMs and utilities to help build programs that interact directly with their customers. He also led the analysis and involvement of all of these fleets to help identify what the electric vehicle opportunity was. Analyzing nearly 80,000 vehicles in the United States, we found a large, short-term opportunity to help these customers understand which of these is right for them.

TSD: What is the most exciting part of the work you have done with eIQ Mobility?

AB: I think I was working directly with a fleet who usually doesn’t have the money to pay for the service because it was paid by a utility or original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The fleet was actually able to take action from us. Recommendations. I worked directly with cities trying to plan electric vehicle (EV) goals over the next three to five years. And because they were able to provide data, proof, and analysis to show that they could achieve nearly 100% or 95% electrification in three years, they were able to achieve their truly aggressive electrification goals. It is. I wanted to.

TSD: What made you first interested in this series of jobs?

AB: I organized with some of my classmates at Stanford Business School’s first Climate Business and Innovation conference. And the goal here was to show how many opportunities there were in the short term in terms of technology, innovation and business opportunities to solve climate change. This wasn’t just for sustainability-only people. There was a real financial opportunity there. So we held a meeting in Stanford. Approximately 250 people visited the venue. We invited Sila Kiliccote, CEO of eIQ, as one of the panels I organized, and we just got tolerate it. She was really passionate about the opportunity to electrify my fleet. It is estimated that the fleet accounts for about 20% of US greenhouse gas emissions, and she had a great startup, eIQ. At that time, there were only five people. I was thrilled with the size of the problem and the fact that Shira came to market really quickly. There were many other fleet electrification software startups, and she was a pioneer. It was really cool.

TSD: How about education at Stanford University and Harvard University? [where she earned undergraduate degrees in chemistry and physics] Did you drive you into this career?

AB: Oh, of course. At Stanford, he participated in business school programs, including both business schools and EIV programs. So I got both an MBA and MS of energy-focused environment and resources. And that allowed me to play both sides of the coin, so I was able to build my technical skills in understanding how the energy system works. Operationally to work at a startup. So I started wearing a lot of hats.

TSD: What advice would you give to someone who is eager to get your job someday?

AB: Climate technology has a great deal of interest and momentum in many different areas. One thing to keep in mind is what I learned in graduate school. In other words, I thought there was one technology that could solve it all. There should be one solution to climate change. If you do this, all the other problems will go away. But now I’m fascinating and really cool about climate change, and what’s really difficult is actually one because emissions come from so many different sources in our system and economic sector. There is no solution. .. There is no one-stop shop. So, with passion, whatever it is, in most cases you can find the intersection of that interest and climate change.

TSD: What has eIQ Mobility done to make a long-term change in this area?

AB: Company eIQ has made it possible for commercial organizations of all kinds, who own thousands of vehicles, to make this decision. There are clearly many barriers to trying out new technologies like electric vehicles, but we can easily prove from a database approach that fleets make that decision and EVs are actually useful in operation. I made it. But no one has done it yet, and no one has actually done it.

TSD: Forbes 30 Under 30 2021 What does it mean to you to be a member of the list?

AB: That’s certainly an honor. We were talking to other people in the class about the strengths and weaknesses of being under 30 in our field. Traditionally, most were engineers, a very traditional industry that had worked in energy and utilities for over 30 years. , And it’s kind of funny for young people like us to come up with these new technologies. For me, it’s really rewarding. Because it will take a long time before we can really resolve climate change.

TSD: Is there anything I would like to add that I haven’t mentioned yet?

AB: I am very grateful to the eIQ team here. it’s difficult. It’s really hard to do something no one has done before, and it’s a really great team with great entrepreneurship that made it happen.

This interview has been summarized and lightly edited for clarity.

