YouTube AI blocks chess channel after confusing racist slur “black” and “white”





Did YouTube block the chess channel because of violations of community guidelines and the use of racist language? At the end of last year, YouTuber, a popular chess video producer, noticed that his channel was blocked on suspicion of “harmful and dangerous” content.

The channel was restored within 24 hours, but YouTube did not explain why Croatian chess player Antonio Radic (also known as “Agadmator”) was easily blocked from the platform, the Dailymail reported.

Experts suspect that it was the usage of words such as “black” and “white” that confused YouTube’s AI filters. They found that 80% of hate speech-flagged chess videos actually use terms such as “black,” “white,” “attack,” and “threat.”

Researchers are now suggesting that social media platforms should incorporate the chess language into their algorithms to avoid such future incidents.

Agadmator has over 1 million subscribers on his channel and is considered the most popular chess field on YouTube. However, his channel was blocked last June after posting a five-time champion and youngest American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura and a segment that won the title of Grandmaster.

Youtube uses AI algorithms and human moderators to exclude banned content. However, in this case, the algorithm could not distinguish between hate speech and normal conversation.

“I don’t know which tool YouTube is using, but if you rely on artificial intelligence to detect racist languages, this kind of accident can happen,” he said. Ashiqur RKhuda Bukhsh, a computer scientist at Carnegie Mellon’s Institute of Language Technology, reportedly said.

To test whether it was the use of terms such as black and white that led to the suspension of the YouTube channel, Khuda Bukhsh and researcher Rupak Sarkar are AI software trained to detect hate speech. I ran some tests on.

The duo used the software with over 680,000 comments from five popular YouTube chess channels. Eighty-two percent of the comments flagged in the sample set did not contain obvious racist or malicious language, but were “black,” “white,” “attack,” or “. Words such as “threat” seem to have triggered the filter. , Khuda Bukhsh and Sarkar were found.

The 33-year-old Radi launched the YouTube channel in 2017 and has over 1 million subscribers. His most popular video, the 1962 match review, has received over 5.5 million views.

