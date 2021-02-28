GTA 5 players are afraid that PS5 version is late





A strange new situation has arisen, and some fans are worried that the Grand Theft Auto V will be released on the PlayStation 5 later this year. This may be overlooked, but the introduction of the game on the new trailer is the GTA 5 release window on the PS5. Some wonder if this has delayed the next generation of popular games at Rockstar Games.

This issue is caused by a new PS5 ad that recently appeared on IGN’s YouTube channel. This video is very similar to the other games PlayStation has released in the last few months and is easy about upcoming games such as Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Grand Theft Auto V and more. Explains to. GTA 5 does not come with a release window for some of the other titles mentioned in this trailer. By comparison, the release date of Ratchet is displayed at the bottom of the trailer screen, and Horizon Forbidden West is said to be planned for late 2021. Conversely, Grand Theft Auto V is simply said to be “under development for PS5.” “

Obviously, just because GTA 5 doesn’t come with a fine print release window doesn’t automatically mean that the game is delayed. However, it’s a bit strange to see the 2021 release window not connected to the title. Rockstar itself revealed that it will arrive this year when it announced a game for the PS5 last year.

It’s also worth noting that Gran Turismo 7 doesn’t even have a release window or date in this trailer, but there seems to be good reason for that. Last week, PlayStation actually announced that the long-awaited racing game was postponed to 2022. So, considering when this trailer will be put together, it makes a little more sense not to list such windows.

Again, it’s worth emphasizing that you probably don’t see anything here. If you’re looking forward to the PS5’s Grand Theft Auto V, it could be released as intended this year as well. But if the game is delayed, it’s probably the first sign that this is a bit late.

So what do you think? Do you think the PS5 GTA 5 could be pushed next year? Let us know what you think in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12.

