That’s why Bill Gates still prefers Android over iPhone





(Photo courtesy of Nicolas Liponne / NurPhoto, via Getty Images)

When it comes to great discussions between iOS and Android, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates knows which side he is on.

According to 9to5Google, Gates shared his preferences in a recent audio-only interview via the Clubhouse app. It may not come as a surprise that he has a solid Android team.

Gates told journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin and clubhouse co-founder Paul Davidson that nothing has changed since he declared his preference for Android in the past. He has an iPhone in his hand in case he wants to use it for some reason (such as using a Clubhouse dedicated to the iPhone), but he has an everyday Android device.

Clubhouse is an app that allows you to stop by for voice-only conversations. Social networks are like a large series of conversations like a podcast. Currently, it is an invitation system and only iPhone users can participate.

Gates prefers the more open nature of the Android ecosystem because it is more “flexible” about how the software interfaces with the OS.

“I’m actually using an Android phone,” Gates told Sorkin. “I often play with my iPhone because I want to keep track of everything, but I happen to carry Android. Some Android makers easily pre-install Microsoft software. The software is with the operating system. It’s more flexible about how to connect. So I’m used to it. Many of my friends have an “iPhone” so it’s not pure. “

In 2019, Gates admitted that Microsoft’s own treatment of the mobile phone division was his “biggest mistake.” Microsoft has forced Google to turn Android into the only true rival of the iPhone. Microsoft was missing out on the $ 400 billion market at the time, but Gates deeply regrets it. But in 2017 he went ahead and adopted an Android phone.

In an interview, Davidson showed that the Android version of Clubhouse may be in progress. He called it the “top feature”. This could mean that the iPhone Clubhouse could disappear soon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos