Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island opens to the public





Hilton celebrated the opening of Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island in mid-February 2021.

Earlier in February 2020, Hilton welcomed a new addition to its properties a leisure resort in Abu Dhabi. Hilton Islands Abu Dhabi Yas opened its doors on the Yas Bays Waterfront, at the southern end of the islands. Located in this mixed use development with the coast, the Hilton property is close to retail islands, grocery and beverage outlets and entertainment and nightlife experiences. Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is also linked to a master development plan for Yas Bay. Supervised by property management company Miral, this plan is shaping this island location into a major hub of leisure, business and activity. We are proud to be working with visionary owners in Miral, in shaping part of the exciting growth of a multi-purpose entertainment destination, said Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, president, Hilton, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, in a press release . Together, we are bringing a unique offering to the market with the best technological features created to enhance the visitor experience and promote sustainability. The 545-room hotel features 59 suites, a signature dining area and a café, a Kids Club, a beach club, a temperature-controlled outdoor pool, a spa & fitness center, and a multi-purpose conference center. Facilities include two balcony rooms and 12 multi-functional spaces. The new Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is located within the Yas Bays Waterfront.

As part of their stay, hotel guests will receive free access to Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World. In terms of dining, the resort offers a host of restaurant concepts that can range from, a brunch from breakfast to dinner in the evening. A casual dining concept, Graphos Social Kitchen will serve casual classic dishes and has lots of open kitchens, overlooking the sparkling pool. Then, Capila – Pool Bar & Grill will offer guests by the pool with cold drinks and light bites. An elegant café with views, OSMO – Lounge & Bar prepares what are described as fresh breakfast pleasures, afternoon teas and experimental cocktails. Hilton Island Dhabi Yas Is Designed To Be Compatible With Hiltons Travel Purpose Goals of 2030. Launched in May 2018, the corporate strategy measure sets science-based carbon reduction targets approved by the Science-Based Science initiative towards halving its environmental footprint by 2030. The resort includes everything a modern day guest requires while also providing strong environmental practices in support of the Hilton 2030 Travel Purpose goals, said Mathew Mullan, general manager of hotel groups, also in a press release. To reduce power consumption, the lighting at this Hilton property will be programmed to adjust automatically according to the time of day. Reducing water use will include implementing taps with fitted aerators and special shower heads which restrict water flow without affecting water pressure. Intelligent systems have also been implemented to control hotel waste management while solar panels are used to supply a domestic hot water system. Hilton Island Abu Dhabi Yas is said to be the first of three new Hilton properties, developed by Miral, to open on Yas Island. Upcoming plans will include the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton – Yas Island Residences and WB Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. brand hotel. and that will be part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.

