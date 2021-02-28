The story of the ranch and the harvest moon face each other head-on





The Harvest Moon franchise has a long and complex history and partnered with creators in 2014. Since then, Marvelous, the former developer of the Agriculture and Life Simulator, has published under the Story of Seasons brand, and former publisher Natsume continues to use Harvest. Moon. Currently, for the first time since the split, the two franchises will release titles within the same month.

Many fans still seem confused by the franchise differences, so it’s interesting to see what happens when these farming simulator giants face each other in person. The Story of Seasons is still the same game but with a different name, but Harvest Moon is a game with the same name. Let’s take a look at the division of Marvelous and Jujube and how both franchises have evolved independently.

Why Harvest Moon is not the same as the Story of Seasons

Marvelous’s agricultural franchise, known in Japan as the “story story,” was originally localized by Natsume and released in the United States. In an interview with a PC gamer in 2017, he said, “It was Natsume who helped the vision of Hachiro Wada, the original author of my story,” and his relationship with President Hiroshi Maekawa is in harmony. It was like.

This partnership lasted almost 16 years before Marvelous decided to handle localization and publishing through its publisher, XSEED. Difficulties arose due to the fact that Natsume owns the rights to the trademark Harvest Moon name. This split the franchise.

In the same 2017 interview, Maekawa said, “If you have a subsidiary in the United States, it makes sense for them to go alone. But for us, we spend a lot of time and energy. [popularize] This unknown farming simulation game has been going on for almost 16 years. There were many loyal story of seasons fans in Europe and America. I told myself. I can’t say to these loyal fans that there will be no more games of Seasons. “

As a result, Natsume continued to publish her own title under the Harvest Moon name, working with new developers, and Marvelous began releasing new games using the Story of Seasons brand.

Seasonal story since the split

After the split from Natsume Atari, Marvelous released the title of the first Story of Seasons in March 2015. This is the same format as Harvest Moon, where players can live on farms, grow crops, raise livestock and explore local towns. There are fun events, fishing fish, foraging flowers, and villagers romance with friends.

This format continued with the Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns released in February 2017, followed by Doraemon: Story of Seasons, which made the anime franchise characters into the Story of Seasons format in October 2019. However, when “Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town” was released in July 2020, the remake of the 2003 Harvest Moon titles “Friends of Mineral Town” and “Friends of Mineral Town” caused confusion again. It was.

Now Marvelous is back again with a new work at the Story of Seasons: Olive Town Pioneer. This is a new game that uses the trusted Farming Sim formula again with some additional quirks.

Harvest Moon Development

At the same time, Harvest Moon has taken a different path. They started with the release of Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley in November 2014. It followed the same format as the previous game, but due to differences in style and development, fans were confused by the changes, especially when Harvest continued in January 2016. Moon: Seeds of Memories, iOS and Android titles that use the Lost Valley assets.

In November 2016, Natsume returned to the console at Harvest Moon: Skytree Village, dedicated to 3DS. Following this, Harvest Moon: Light Of Hope was released in November 2017. Originally available on Windows, it was later released on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, iOS and Android. Both of these titles follow a familiar format. Since then, I’ve also seen the spin-off Harvest Moon: Mad Dash released in October 2019. It takes the form of a game that matches color and shape.

Now Harvest Moon: One World will be released on March 2, 2021, followed by Story of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town on March 26. In other words, they are about to reach the fans for the first time. simultaneous.

Ready pitchfork

Maekawa may deny any feud, but it’s interesting to see how the two titles match, especially for other lesser-known games.

2021 seems to be set as the year of life and agriculture sim. We’ve already seen the release of the indie title Littlewood, but there are many more. At Roots of Pacha, players build their civilization from scratch, and Minneko’s night market focuses on crafting and selling. Pathea, the developer of My Time At Portia, will also release My Time At Sandrock for Early Access in late March. With so many options, fans of this genre need deep pockets or have to make some difficult choices.

Since the split, the Story of Seasons has maintained the same look, feel and format throughout. A very early harvest moon with a new title. Gameplay, style and details are undoubtedly Marvelous’s team and are reflected in the Story of Seasons run. Marvelous also holds the rights to the early games, so you can’t use the name, but as we’ve seen, you can recreate the previous title. This definitely gives them more flexibility. They have a working format and stick to it with some tweaks you would expect as the franchise evolves.

Harvest Moon also holds many of the formats except spin-offs, but the style and execution are naturally different for the new development team. This means that its core format is the same, but its wider gameplay and style art are different. The title is not translated, but developed in the west, giving it a different inclination. The character name has been westernized from the beginning, and it does not look like an anime. Recent titles focus on building beyond agriculture, and can even terrain land that wasn’t in the Story of Seasons.

The difference isn’t surprising, but matching the two titles can be an interesting way to see if elements such as franchise details and styling are more powerful than the game’s name or overall format. ..

Next: Story of Seasons (and Success)-Interview with Ken Berry, President of XSEED Games

